‘She's Got About 400 Oscars': Hugh Grant Reveals He Is 'Frightened' Of The Regime Co-star Kate Winslet

Reuniting with his former co-star after 30 years, Hugh Grant opens up about being intimidated by Kate Winslet as they share the screen in Will Tracy’s The Regime. There are no qualms about the Titanic star’s acting finesse, but Grant may have overestimated the recognition she’s received. In an exclusive interview, the English actor spoke in awe of Winslet’s aptitude and how greatly she’s revered in the film sphere.

However, the ‘Notting Hill’ star couldn’t help but admit that he is “frightened” of her now, given her high regard in the industry. The only way out for him was to keep his work up to the mark. Grant quoted other A-listers who pose a similar intimidation as Kate Winslet.

Hugh Grant strives to match Kate Winslet’s panache

The 63-year-old actor sat for an interview where he discussed in-depth his flirty and shifty character Ed Keplinger in HBO’s The Regime and working with his Oscar-winning co-actor Kate Winslet. Grant recalled having worked with Winslet about three decades ago, in the 1995 rom-com ‘Sense and Sensibility.’ Meanwhile, Winslet won an Oscar for The Reader in 2009, and multiple nominations over time. Keeping that in mind, the ‘Wonka’ actor admitted to IndieWire. “I’ve barely seen her for 30 years since ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ and I was a bit frightened of her now.”

“I mean, God almighty, she’s got about 400 Oscars and is revered,” he added. The 48-year-old actress plays Elena Vernham, the Chancellor of a Central European autocracy whereas Grant takes on as Ed Keplinger, the ex-Chancellor turned prisoner in the HBO series. By now, the actor is well acquainted with his intimidation of co-starring beside splendid actresses like Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Florence Foster Jenkins.

“It was a bit like doing 'Florence Foster Jenkins' with Meryl or even 'The Undoing' with Nicole. I’m quite frightened of these women. So it was just a question of trying to keep my end up. She was very kind to me,” Grant shared.

Hugh Grant has mastered his improv game

The ‘Two Weeks Notice’ actor may have downplayed his talents. Grant is among the A-listers himself and adds great depth to his characters. When asked about the iconic rhythm and tension between Keplinger and Vernham, Grant revealed that he has learned to do away with pre-planning.

“What I’ve tried to do in my older age as an actor is not plan anything much. I do massive backstories on my character. But I try not to plan the scene too much and to see what happens. Just see what happens, try and keep my ears open to what the other actor’s doing,” the 5’10 star stated. Moreover, he briefly recalled his past mistakes, when pre-planning cost him some funny lines and deliveries.

Created by the writer of ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’, The Regime hit platforms in the first week of March this year and has amassed great viewership already. It is based on a dark political satire that uncovers the dark realities of an authoritarian nation, with Winslet’s Chancellor stealing the spotlight with her villainy.

