Could Rose Have Saved Jack Using Floating Door in Titanic? Theory Explored As Prop Sells For 718,750 USD At Auction

Who hasn't watched the epic tale of the greatest yet the most terrible event in history? Although most of them have cried watching the love story of Jack and Rose in the movie Titanic, the remaining have questioned the end of the James Cameron movie.

Let's delve into this age-old theory that has been debated for decades by the fan, the industry, and the cast as well.

Could the door have saved Jack?

Kate Winslet who played the role of the lead actress in the movie, recently went on to explain her side of the long drawn theory from Titanic.

The actress from Mare of Easttown, who has previously theorized that both Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson and Winslet’s Rose could have been possibly saved by the floating door, is now coming up with a new statement.

While talking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Winslet stated, “I don’t f–king know. That’s the answer. I don’t f–king know.”

Although she spoke from her past experience of paddleboarding, scuba diving, and kitesurfing, the Divergent actress stated, “If you put two adults on a stand-up paddleboard, it becomes immediately, extremely unstable. That is for sure.”

However, the director himself has now come forward to solve the mystery surrounding the door of the mega-ship. James Cameron who always has stated that Jack had to die to bring out the emotions in the movie and tears in the eyes of the audience, had recently undertaken a scientific study as he wants to put an end to it 'once and for all'.

While speaking to The Toronto Sun, the Avatar director stated, “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all.”

Talking about the experiment, Cameron said, “We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Titanics door sold in auction

While the sacrifice of Jack, according to Cameron is 'like Romeo and Juliet', the movie has been the most loved one and is enjoyed to this day.

Maybe this is why the Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood sold the infamous door, made from balsa wood for $718,750.

Although this was a shocking price, the other props from the said movie also grabbed the attention of the movie fanatics.

For instance, Winslet’s chiffon dress from Titanic’s finale was sold for $125,000.

It wasn't just the auction of the props from Titanic as Indiana Jones’s bullwhip from The Temple of Doom went to a bidder for the price of $525,000. Similarly, Jack Nicholson’s axe from The Shining was sold for $125,000.

