EXCLUSIVE: Titanic to Avatar: The Way of Water; Kate Winslet REVEALS the difference she finds in James Cameron

The biggest release of 2022; Avatar: The Way of Water is finally here and moviegoers around the globe can't keep calm! 13 years after shattering box office records as the highest-grossing film of all time with Avatar, James Cameron welcomes us back to the gorgeous landscapes of Pandora with open arms in the highly anticipated sequel. While Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, joining them on this blue-centric adventure is Kate Winslet as Ronal...

During a roundtable interview, Pinkvilla asked Kate Winslet about her long-awaited reunion with James Cameron. For the unversed, Kate starred in James' blockbuster Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 1997, which catapulted her to superstardom. 25 years later, Winslet now is a part of Avatar's sequel. When quizzed what's the one difference she finds in the esteemed filmmaker, from Titanic to Avatar: The Way of Water, the Oscar winner confessed that they both have gone through their journey of changes.

"I think there are probably lots of differences in both of us. I mean, we are... even though it's 25 years since it [Titanic] was released, it's actually 27 years since we were filming it. And that's a very long time. That's over half of my lifetime. So, huge things have changed. I've become a parent. Jim's become a parent again, since then," Winslet revealed.

Kate Winslet & James Cameron have "evolved" as storytellers

Furthermore, from a professional perspective, Kate Winslet added about James Cameron and herself, "And we're both, hopefully, wiser, more creative, more daring, more experimental as artists and creators and collaborators. So yeah, that's probably the main difference, quite honestly is that, hopefully just, as storytellers, we've become a little more evolved and interesting, hopefully. Yeah so, lots of creative differences, I would say."

We definitely can't wait to see Kate Winslet back in James Cameron's aesthetically cinematic world!

Are you excited to see Kate Winslet in Avatar: The Way of Water? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.