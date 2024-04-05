Maggie Gyllenhaal's Directorial Film ‘The Bride’ Confirms Christian Bale As Frankenstein; First Look Revealed

The OG Batman is now reprising another pop culture icon- Frankenstein!

The director, Maggie Gyllenhaal, posted a series of pictures on Instagram revealing the looks from the much-anticipated film. The pictures showed Bale with the symbolic Frankenstein hair and body stitches and a tattoo that says ‘hope’. They also revealed the look of the Bride (the film’s protagonist), played by Jessie Buckley, with blonde hair, black lipstick and black markings on her face.

Gyllenhaal and Bale reunite for ‘The Bride’

The director-actor pair famously played Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, and his love interest Rachel in 2008’s The Dark Knight. Now, they reunite in a different dynamic. The Bride is Gyllenhaal’s second film as a director after her debut in The Lost Daughter in 2021, which was nominated for three Oscars.

The movie is a dark romance set in 1930s Chicago. The premise will follow Frankenstein's revived bride, who confronts her creators. "Her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement," Variety reports about the movie.

The synopsis of the movie on IMDB says, “In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.”

The cast of The Bride

Christian Bale [Frankenstein] and Jessie Buckley [The Bride] will be joined by Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz and Julianne Hough. Gyllenhaal’s husband, Peter Sarsgaard, has also joined the cast, which marks their reunion after working on her directorial debut together.

The Secretary actress spoke to ET about working with her husband again, "That was probably the most natural part about it,” she said. I have so much respect for him. I think he's so talented," Gyllenhaal added.

The Bride is set to hit the theatres on October 2, 2025