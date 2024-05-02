In February 2022, WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia because of possessing cannabis oil which was less than a gram. Medical marijuana is legal in Arizona (Grinner plays for Phoenix Mercury) but cannabis is illegal in Russia. Although Brittney claimed she accidentally packed the cannabis oil, a Russian court convicted her.

Griner's trial began in July 2022 and she pleaded guilty to drug charges. However, the WNBA star maintained that she had no intention of breaking the law. Despite her plea, Griner was found guilty in August 2022. Next, she was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony.

Interestingly, the timing of Brittney Griner's arrest amid geo-political tensions between the US and Russia due to the Ukraine invasion led to the conspiracy theory that Russia was treating Griner as a political pawn. On the other hand, the US government has called her detention "wrongful."

Finally, the United States secured Brittney Griner's release through a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer. Previously, Bout had been convicted in the US on charges including conspiracy to kill American citizens.

The trade was controversial as some viewed Viktor Bout as a threatening figure. However, the US prioritized Griner's safety. The country felt a prisoner swap with Bout was the only way to secure her release.

FINALLY, Brittney Griner was thankfully freed and returned to the US.



Brittney Griner opens up about her prison time in Russia

Brittney Griner recently gave her first interview since being released from a Russian prison. In the interview, she described her experience as harrowing.

Griner acknowledged having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She referred to it as a "mental lapse" and a big mistake. Brittney maintains she had no intention of breaking Russian laws.

She described the living conditions in the prison as difficult with limited access to necessities like toilet paper and expired toothpaste. She also detailed being assigned manual labor, which included cutting fabric for military uniforms.

She also described feeling isolated and even having suicidal thoughts at times. Griner clung to the hope of returning home. She mentioned her joy the moment she received a note about her release.

Will Brittney Griner play for the US team in the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Brittney Griner has a strong chance of playing for the US team in the 2024 Paris Olympics. In October 2023, Griner was selected for the USA Basketball training camp which is a key step towards Olympic selection. While in training camp, Griner will need to perform well and compete for a spot on the final roster. The selection process considers current form, team fit, and overall strategy.

FYI, Brittney Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2016, 2020).