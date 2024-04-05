Molly Sims Was Called Out for Having Crooked Nose and Being ‘Too Fat’ in Her Early Modeling Days; the Actress Reveals

Molly Sims’ early modelling days were challenging!

The actress, 50, appeared on an episode of Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone, where she got candid about her modelling days and being called out for having a crooked nose. The Yes Man actress never had a problem with her nose until she "crossed over into modeling," where no one would let her forget it.

She revealed the embarrassing moments when photographers would ask her to show her left or right profile to adjust her nose. "Finally, after two weeks of modeling, I'm like, 'Is there something wrong?' They're like, 'Your nose is crooked. You're not symmetrical,' Sims recalled.

The model opened up about being labeled as too this or too that, “And then, you know, 'Too fat, too big, too blonde, too dark.' I mean, it was definitely a stressful time,"

Sims’ relationship with food was affected

After being slammed for her looks and being called “too fat” to be a model, the actress recalled her relationship with food drastically changed. Admittedly, she got too thin to fit into the mold created for models.

She told Stone in the episode clip shared exclusively to People’s Magazine that she entered the “heroin chic” era, which led to discussions over her looks. An era associated with skinny and pale-skinned girls with emaciated features.

"I entered the modeling world, you know, the modeling world when it was Kate Moss. It was very anorexic," the Fired Up actress said.

"It was right after Christy [Turlington] and Cindy [Crawford], so it was that time of, like, Kate, where it was super skinny, super androgynous. So it was a little bit of a weird time for me to enter," Sims continued.

The actress struggled to find success in Modeling

The mother of three recalled her struggles entering the modeling world, as she did not have the “one look” to succeed in the industry. Sims became a model in the 1990s after dropping out of Vanderbilt University.

After struggling in the initial days, she got the cover of Vogue España and Vogue France in the 1990s, when the industry had turned. She credits Gisele Bündchen and Karlie Kloss with leading the transformation of the modeling world.