'My Nanny Read It To Her': Ashley Tisdale Reveals How Her Toddler Accidentally Learned The F-Word

Ashley Tisdale candidly shared a parenting mishap involving her toddler, Jupiter Iris. It all started innocently enough when the nanny read a bedtime story to Jupiter, unaware that it contained explicit language.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Mar 04, 2024  |  01:31 PM IST |  328
Instagram
Ashley Tisdale with daughter Jupiter Iris (Instagram)

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed that her daughter, Jupiter Iris, 2, has learned a forbidden word, all thanks to her nanny reading her Go the F–k to Sleep as a bedtime story. 

The High School Musical actress made the revelation in an interview with People. For more backstory on the fascinating tale of parenthood, read on! 

Ashley Tisdale reveals her daughter accidentally learned the F-word 

Ashley Tisdale with daughter Jupiter Iris (Instagram)

As mentioned earlier, Ashley’s daughter Jupiter Iris got accustomed to the colorful word, courtesy of her nanny reading her the satirical book Go the F–k to Sleep, a book that was given as a gift to Ashely but somehow ended up on her daughter’s storybook collection. 

“My nanny read it to her [without knowing],” Tisdale told People.

“And then I grabbed it one night until I realized what it was, so I just kept on reading, ‘Go to Sleep [omitting the explicit word],’” only to be corrected by her daughter, who went, “No, mama, no. It's go the f— to sleep.’ I was like, ‘What the heck?’” 

Related Stories

Learn About Adele Dazeem As Idina Menzel Marks 10 Years Since John Travolta's Oscars Flub
entertainment
Learn About Adele Dazeem As Idina Menzel Marks 10 Years Since John Travolta's Oscars Flub
Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter Reveals Secrets to Aging Gracefully at 72
entertainment
Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter Reveals Secrets to Aging Gracefully at 72

Upon confrontation with the nanny, Tisdale learned that it was her daughter who convinced the nanny to read the book by telling her it was a book her dad read to her. 

Advertisement

“She has not said it [The F word] since, but we were dying laughing,” Tisdale added. 

Jupiter Iris is a performer — She loves dancing and singing 

Ashley Tisdale with daughter Jupiter Iris (Instagram)

Elsewhere in the interview, Tisdale informed that her daughter loves dancing and that the mother-daughter duo recently danced to Encanto in the Kitchen. 

Additionally, Jupiter is a fan of This Wish, a song from the Wish movies, which she sings nonstop. 

“The fact that she knows all the words to songs is so wild. I think she is destined to be a singer for sure,” Tisdale said of her daughter, whom she shares with her husband Christopher French, a composer and a multi-instrumentalist. 

On the work front, Ashley Tisdale has been entirely focused on her entrepreneurial career ever since the launch of Being Frenshe, a health and wellness brand, now available in Target. 

ALSO READ: Who Is Adele Dazeem? Find Out As Idina Menzel Celebrates 10 Years Of John Travolta’s Hilarious Oscars Flub

Advertisement

FAQ

Who is Ashley Tisdale?
Ashley Tisdale is an American actress, singer, and producer. She gained prominence for her role as Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical film series. Tisdale has also appeared in various television shows and movies, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Phineas and Ferb, and Scary Movie 5. Additionally, she has released music albums and ventured into producing.
What is Tisdale focusing on professionally at present?
She's focused on her health and wellness brand, Being Frenshe, now at Target.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles