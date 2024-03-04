'My Nanny Read It To Her': Ashley Tisdale Reveals How Her Toddler Accidentally Learned The F-Word

Ashley Tisdale recently revealed that her daughter, Jupiter Iris, 2, has learned a forbidden word, all thanks to her nanny reading her Go the F–k to Sleep as a bedtime story.

The High School Musical actress made the revelation in an interview with People. For more backstory on the fascinating tale of parenthood, read on!

Ashley Tisdale reveals her daughter accidentally learned the F-word

As mentioned earlier, Ashley’s daughter Jupiter Iris got accustomed to the colorful word, courtesy of her nanny reading her the satirical book Go the F–k to Sleep, a book that was given as a gift to Ashely but somehow ended up on her daughter’s storybook collection.

“My nanny read it to her [without knowing],” Tisdale told People.

“And then I grabbed it one night until I realized what it was, so I just kept on reading, ‘Go to Sleep [omitting the explicit word],’” only to be corrected by her daughter, who went, “No, mama, no. It's go the f— to sleep.’ I was like, ‘What the heck?’”

Upon confrontation with the nanny, Tisdale learned that it was her daughter who convinced the nanny to read the book by telling her it was a book her dad read to her.

“She has not said it [The F word] since, but we were dying laughing,” Tisdale added.

Jupiter Iris is a performer — She loves dancing and singing

Elsewhere in the interview, Tisdale informed that her daughter loves dancing and that the mother-daughter duo recently danced to Encanto in the Kitchen.

Additionally, Jupiter is a fan of This Wish, a song from the Wish movies, which she sings nonstop.

“The fact that she knows all the words to songs is so wild. I think she is destined to be a singer for sure,” Tisdale said of her daughter, whom she shares with her husband Christopher French, a composer and a multi-instrumentalist.

On the work front, Ashley Tisdale has been entirely focused on her entrepreneurial career ever since the launch of Being Frenshe, a health and wellness brand, now available in Target.

