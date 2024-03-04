Who Is Adele Dazeem? Find Out As Idina Menzel Celebrates 10 Years Of John Travolta’s Hilarious Oscars Flub

Idina Menzel is celebrating Adele Dazeem’s 10th birthday!

“Hey, Adele Dazeem, it's Idina Menzel. I just want to say happy birthday,” the Rent star said in a TikTok video she posted on Saturday, March 2. “I’m sending you so much love and positive energy; I hope you have the best, best day,” she added.

But hey? Who is Adele Dazeem? Never heard of her before? Well, that's because Adele and Idina are no different people. Adele, in fact, happens to be Idina Menzel’s alter ego, who came into being a decade ago. Find out more about the fascinating story below.

Who is Adele Dazeem? Idina Menzel pokes fun at John Travolta 10 years after he memorably flubbed her name

Menzel, the voice behind Disney’s Elsa, was at the 2014 Academy Awards to perform Let It Go when Travolta, 70, mispronounced her name.

Inviting Menzel to the stage to commence her performance, Travolta said, “There will always be a special place in my heart for the movie musical and for the songs that create their most memorable moments.”

He continued, “Here to perform the Oscar-nominated, gorgeously empowering song Let It Go from the Oscar-winning animated movie Frozen, please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem [He meant to say Idina Menzel].”

Advertisement

This marks the rather unconventional birth of Adele Dazeem, whom Idina has very fondly called her alter ego since, and whose birthday she celebrated on Saturday in the aforementioned TikTok video by singing Happy Birthday.

The aftermath of John Travolta’s Oscars Blunder

In 2015, the year following his Oscar gaffe, Travolta explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he was distracted by Goldie Hawn, which led him to commit the jocular slip-up.

However, “the beautiful news, and Idina actually agrees, is that she's had one of the best years of her life, and her career. And she gives me credit!” he added after telling the story.

That same year, Menzel and Travolta were invited by the Academy to co-present an award at the 2015 Oscars.

ALSO READ: Barry Keoghan Supports Rumored Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore; Deets Inside