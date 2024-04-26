Ashley Tisdale Shares Update About Her Pregnancy; Says She's 'Been Sick So Many Times'

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale is expecting their second baby with husband Christopher French. The couple already share a 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter. She shared the exciting news on Instagram last month saying "We can’t wait to meet you." "Beyond grateful," French shared alongside his own set of photos. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French." Tisdale sweetly commented on her hubby's post, writing, "I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!"

The former Disney star married French in 2014. Many a time, she has spoken about her pregnancy and how tough it had been for her and still she has shared on her Instagram story. Earlier, Ashley Tisdale said that she has 'never felt pain' like pregnancy plantar fasciitis. “The worst part so far during this pregnancy is my plantar fasciitis.”

What Did Ashley Tisdale Say About Her Pregnancy?

Ashley Tisdale, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody star has shared her thought of being pregnant while having a 3-year-old baby. She took to her Instagram story and said that "it's horrible."

"Let me tell you something, being sick while pregnant is no fun. Like literally, urgh, it's horrible," she said.

"This pregnancy you guys, I've been sick so many times because my 3-year-old brings so much s--- home."

"Stomach flus, colds, all of it. And it is so rough, it's so rough. So if there's any pregnant moms out there who are trying to just get by, I feel you," she continued.

On TikTok, Tisdale opened up more about her decision to have another baby and her excitement despite the struggles of her first pregnancy. “After I had Jupiter, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this again.’ I think it was like, physically really hard on me,” Tisdale says in the video. “It was just like, not for me the most amazing experience.”

“I think I started to think about it in that way, that like what a blessing it is to be able to have this cute little baby come into the world,” she continued. “When I think about it, do I see Ju-Ju as like, an only child?”

“I’m excited and Jupiter’s excited. She keeps telling everybody the big news, that she’s going to be a big sister," Tisdale said.

Ashley Tisdale Spoke About Breastfeeding Struggles

Previously Ashley Tisdale opened up about the struggles she faced while breastfeeding Jupiter. She explained that she experienced breastfeeding difficulties from the very first moment.

"The hardest thing for me was breastfeeding," Tisdale told Today Parents. "Because from the very beginning, she didn't latch. Then I was trying to use a nipple shield and she was getting really frustrated. And then I was frustrated because she was frustrated. So I felt like I didn't really have that experience that a lot of people have with breastfeeding. Emotionally, it was hard."

Then she eventually switched to formula feeding, then she felt some less stress.

"At that point, I said, well, the main priority is the baby, and if the baby is not having a good time in that experience, then it's not about what I think or what my mom friends think," she said. "The main priority is her and that she's getting the nutrients she needs."

Tisdale said that she "should've taken that as a hint" but kept on trying to breastfeed, but newborn Jupiter got to be "frustrated," she recalled, which made the new mom "upset."

"I just wanted to have a good experience with feeding her for the first time," wrote Tisdale.

