'Already So Obsessed': Ashley Tisdale Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump Ahead Of Welcoming Her Second Child

Ashley Tisdale eagerly awaits her growing family! The actress, on the verge of becoming a mother of two, joyfully showcased her bare baby bump in a serene black-and-white Instagram photo shared on April 7th.

In the snapshot, seemingly taken around the same time as her pregnancy announcement in March, Tisdale, 38, was dressed in a pair of jeans and a white button-up shirt. The shirt was left unbuttoned at the front, giving a clear view of her growing belly.

Standing against a scenic outdoor backdrop, Ashley Tisdale, known for her role in High School Musical, gazed down at her bump with her blonde hair falling over her face.

Ashley Tisdale expressed her deep affection in the caption, writing: “Already so obsessed with you.”

In an Instagram post featuring photos, Tisdale shared the news, posing solo and with her 42-year-old husband. The third picture showed Tisdale with their 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris.

"We can’t wait to meet you," Tisdale captioned.

"Here we goooo! I love you. We can do this, lol," French commented."

Tisdale & French: A timeline of love, engagement, and parenthood

Ashley Tisdale, an artist, and Christopher French, a musician, made their public debut in December 2012. Eight months later, they got engaged and married in September 2014. Their daughter, Jupiter, was born in March 2021.

While eagerly anticipating meeting their new addition, Ashley Tisdale recently shared her apprehensions about welcoming another baby.

"I experienced postpartum depression after my first pregnancy so that definitely made me anxious about having another one. Just the thought of going through that again," the actress and singer shared in a TikTok video posted on the day she announced her pregnancy.

"But my doctor mentioned that your hormones adjust much faster during the second pregnancy. It wasn't so much depression; I mostly struggled with anxiety," she added.

Ashley Tisdale shared about her daughter, “I’m excited, and Jupiter's excited too.' She keeps telling everyone the big news: that she will be a big sister."

