'Already So Obsessed': Ashley Tisdale Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump Ahead Of Welcoming Her Second Child

American actress and singer Ashley Tisdale recently shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump, expressing her excitement and anticipation for welcoming her second child. She revealed that she is obsessed with her pregnancy journey in her post. Here’s what you need to know so far.

By Shivangi Prajapati
Published on Apr 10, 2024  |  12:02 PM IST |  656
Ashley Tisdale's Baby Bump Preview
Ashley Tisdale (PC: Ashley Tisdale's Instagram)

Ashley Tisdale eagerly awaits her growing family! The actress, on the verge of becoming a mother of two, joyfully showcased her bare baby bump in a serene black-and-white Instagram photo shared on April 7th.

In the snapshot, seemingly taken around the same time as her pregnancy announcement in March, Tisdale, 38, was dressed in a pair of jeans and a white button-up shirt. The shirt was left unbuttoned at the front, giving a clear view of her growing belly.

Standing against a scenic outdoor backdrop, Ashley Tisdale, known for her role in High School Musical, gazed down at her bump with her blonde hair falling over her face.

Ashley Tisdale expressed her deep affection in the caption, writing: “Already so obsessed with you.”

Ashley Tisdale (PC: Ashley Tisdale's Instagram)

ALSO READ: Who Is Ashley Tisdale's Husband Christopher French? All About The Musician As Couple Set To Welcome Second Child

Ashley Tisdale announces second pregnancy with husband French!

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French Expecting a Second Child!

In an Instagram post featuring photos, Tisdale shared the news, posing solo and with her 42-year-old husband. The third picture showed Tisdale with their 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris.

"We can’t wait to meet you," Tisdale captioned.

"Here we goooo! I love you. We can do this, lol," French commented."


ALSO READ: ‘Still Trying To Navigate’: Bachelor Nation’s Lace Morris Opens Up On Co-Parenting With Ryan John Nelson

Tisdale & French: A timeline of love, engagement, and parenthood

Ashley Tisdale, an artist, and Christopher French, a musician, made their public debut in December 2012. Eight months later, they got engaged and married in September 2014. Their daughter, Jupiter, was born in March 2021.

While eagerly anticipating meeting their new addition, Ashley Tisdale recently shared her apprehensions about welcoming another baby.

"I experienced postpartum depression after my first pregnancy so that definitely made me anxious about having another one. Just the thought of going through that again," the actress and singer shared in a TikTok video posted on the day she announced her pregnancy.

"But my doctor mentioned that your hormones adjust much faster during the second pregnancy. It wasn't so much depression; I mostly struggled with anxiety," she added.

Ashley Tisdale shared about her daughter, “I’m excited, and Jupiter's excited too.' She keeps telling everyone the big news: that she will be a big sister."

ALSO READ: 'My Nanny Read It To Her': Ashley Tisdale Reveals How Her Toddler Accidentally Learned The F-Word

