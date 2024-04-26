‘The Only Jeans That Will Fit Me Right Now’: Ashley Tisdale Flaunts Baby Bump In New Mirror Selfie; SEE POST

Ashley Tisdale posted a new picture on social media flaunting her baby bump. The High School Musical actress captioned the picture on Instagram, “the only jeans that will fit me right now.” In the photo, Tisdale donned a black crop top and blue jeans paired with a beige jacket, glasses, and accessories.

Soon after the actress posted the photo on her social media account, fans reacted with positive comments. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star is expecting her second child with her husband, Christopher French. The couple is already parenting their 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris.

Is Ashley Tisdale scared about having a second baby?

The expectant parents announced Tisdale’s second pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of Tisdale and French cradling the bump. While the couple is excited to meet the new member, the Young and Hungry actress revealed that she was afraid of having a second child and having to deal with postpartum depression again.

Tisdale disclosed in a TikTok video, "I suffered with postpartum depression the first time, and so that definitely scared me, thinking about, oh, having another one, like, just going through that again." She added, "But my doctor said that it's interesting that on the second, your hormones just adjust so much faster. It wasn't so much that I was depressed; I just had a lot of anxiety."

Speaking of her daughter, the actress revealed that Jupiter Iris is very excited to meet her sibling. Tisdale said that Iris keeps on telling everyone about the big news and that she is going to be a big sister.

Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French have been married for 10 years

After meeting first in 2012, Ashley Tisdale and French stepped out together in the same year, making their relationship official to the public. Eight months into their dating life, the duo got engaged and later married in September 2014.

While Tisdale hails from the film industry, French is a musician. The Hellcats actress took to her social media account to announce her wedding. “Best day of my life! Introducing Mr. and Mrs. French, Sept. 8, 2014.”

In March 2021, The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Jupiter Iris. The duo will be welcoming their second child soon.

