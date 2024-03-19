'No Longer In Any More Pain': Garrison Brown's Sister Savanah Brown Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Late Brother

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s someone as close as a brother. Savanah Brown, known for her appearance on the reality show Sister Wives recently opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her older brother, Garrison Brown. In a touching tribute, she expressed her emotions shared fond memories of Garrison, and offered words of hope to others who may be struggling with similar thoughts. Let’s delve into Savanah’s tribute and the impact of Garrison’s passing on their family.

Remembering Garrison: A heartfelt message

In a poignant Instagram post, Savanah Brown opened up about the devastating loss of her older brother, Garrison, aged 25, who had taken his own life on March 5, leaving her grappling with incomprehensive grief. Yes, just two weeks ago, on a somber Tuesday in March, Garrison tragically took his own life, leaving Savanah and her family grappling with grief and disbelief.

Savanah shared intimate moments that reminded her of her brother from glimpses of cars resembling his to the simple act of making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Each memory serves as a poignant reminder of Garrison’s absence, yet also as a testament to the love they shared.

ALSO READ: Garrison Brown Funeral: Siblings, Cousins Pay Tribute To Sister Wives Star As He Is Laid To Rest 4 Days After Death

Advertisement

What Happened to Garrison Brown?

Garrison Brown’s untimely death shocked his family and fans. According to reports, he was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, AZ, on March 5, from an apparent suicide. Authorities responding to the scene discovered Garrison had succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The news devastated his loved ones, leaving them grappling with profound grief and sorrow.

A family’s grief: Coping with loss

Garrison’s passing deeply impacted his family, including his parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, and his siblings, Madison, Logan, Hunter, and Gabriel. The Brown family, known for their reality show Sister Wives, shared their grief with the world, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

In the wake of Garrison’s passing, his family, including his mother Janelle, and father Kody Brown, took to social media to mourn his loss. Janelle shared heartfelt pictures of Garrison and described his as a bright presence in their lives.

Maddie, another of Garrison’s siblings has used her platform to educate others about the importance of addressing mental health issues and practicing self-care.

Concluding the message, Savanah provides the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, extending a lifeline to those who need it. “I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave. Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you.”

In sharing their story, they aim to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and foster a community of compassion and understanding for those who are suffering.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: 'It Wasn't Bullying': Garrison Brown's Sister Madison Brown Opens Up About Late Sister Wives Star's Mental Health Struggles