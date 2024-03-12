Garrison Brown Funeral: Siblings, Cousins Pay Tribute To Sister Wives Star As He Is Laid To Rest 4 Days After Death

Janelle Brown's son, Garrison Brown from Sister Wives, was laid to rest at a funeral on Saturday, March 9, following his death at the age of 25. Garrison's cousin, Emma Brown, revealed the family held the service four days after his apparent suicide on March 5, 2024.

“Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today, and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say goodbye. We love you,” Emma wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday. She added, “I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws, but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.” Emma went on to explain that she’ll “always cherish” the memories she shared with her cousin.

Janelle confirmed his death by posting a joint statement with her ex on Instagram that read: "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy, Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Who was Garrison Brown?

Garrison Brown, known for being the son of Janelle Brown from the reality TV series TLC drama titled Sister Wives, was a beloved member of the Brown family. He was known for his warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit.

According to Us Weekly, Janelle Brown informed law enforcement that her son, Garrison, had sent a message to a group chat involving individuals associated with the Brown family.

The message reportedly expressed sentiments of longing for past times: "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days," Garrison wrote.

Although Janelle was not part of the chat, she became aware of Garrison's message and reached out to him. She told authorities that she had a brief conversation with her son before he stopped responding.

Afterward, Janelle sought assistance from her other children to check on Garrison's well-being. Gabriel Brown, one of her sons, volunteered to visit Garrison's residence in Flagstaff, Arizona. Upon discovering Garrison's body, Gabriel promptly contacted the police department for assistance. Before Garrison's death, he and his father had strained relations. Kody clashed with Garrison and Gabriel regarding the patriarch's stringent COVID-19 regulations. While Kody, Gabriel, and Garrison were not on good terms, Janelle expressed concerns about her sons' mental well-being during the filming of season 18 of the TLC reality series in 2022.

In November 2023, Janelle shared an update on where Kody stood with his sons and was hopeful they would make amends in the future.

"Even if they maybe don’t reconcile, but they come to a peace because I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life,” Janelle exclusively told Us in November 2023. “It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better,” she said.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

