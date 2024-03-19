'It Wasn't Bullying': Garrison Brown's Sister Madison Brown Opens Up About Late Sister Wives Star's Mental Health Struggles

Trigger Warning: This article has mentions of suicide, death and mental health issues

Sister Wives star Garrison Brown was found dead in his home in Flagstaff by his brother Gabriel on 5th March. The Flagstaff police responded to a report of a death and found Garrison’ who apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play was suspected in his death, however, the incident has left Garrison’s long extended family devastated. His older sister Madison posted a video on her Instagram account talking about how her and the family are dealing with the untimely passing of her younger brother.

What did Madison Brown say in her video?

Madison first commented about how their whole family have only bare;y started to get back to normalcy after two weeks of her brother’s death and also thanked her audience for the outpouring of love and support towards her after the tragedy. She also said that she did not put any pressure on her kids to go back to real life and let them process their loss in their own way.

"Mental health is so important, and I don't think we talk about it enough.And I don't think we do enough to bring awareness,” she said in the video while talking about her brother’s tragic passing. It wasn't bullying. It wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face,” she declared with emotion heavy in her voice.

Madison also commented on the conversations she used to have with her brother about social media and how he was struggling with his self-image due to it. "Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don't think that it's real and I think we need to remember that. So if you're ever feeling down on yourself because you see somebody post something, remember it's their highlight reel, and you didn't see you don't see all the stuff going on in the background,” she reminded her audience and emphasized that most of what we see on social media is not real.

Madison also captioned her heartfelt video with, “I shared with a friend, who has also been intimately touched by the tragedy of suicide, how surreal it feels to step back into the rhythm of “normal life”—observing others engaged in their everyday routines while my mind remains consumed with thoughts of Garrison,” she continued, “She acknowledged that the shadow of such a loss lingers for months. Though I am not naive to the fact of returning to what once was ‘normal’ won't be happening. I find myself prepared to start getting back into this new normalcy.”

Madison was not the only one who opened up about their grief on social media

28 year old Madison is the eldest daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown’s six children. Other than her, 25 year old Garrison is also survived by older brothers Logan (29) and Hunter (27), younger brother Gabriel (22), and youngest sister Savannah (19). He also has 12 other half siblings.

Madison posted a picture of Garrison with her kids a week ago, where she quoted Jamie Anderson while talking about grief. She then added, “My words seem to fall short. Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again. I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you. Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

Janelle also posted on Instagram after her son’s tragic passing with two pictures of him with the caption, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison’s youngest sister Savannah Brown posted a photo from their childhood with Garrison holding her as a baby and captioned it with, “Two weeks ago, on Tuesday March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life. He was 25. I’m having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain. Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it’s him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone. When I make PB&Js, I am reminded of him. When I look up at the night sky, he is there. I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave. Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you.”

Garrison’s other siblings and half-siblings have also shared their grief about this tragic incident on social media platforms. They are also working towards building awareness to prevent something like this from happening again as they deal with their own grief and slowly get back to their lives.