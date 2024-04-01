Nowhere Special Trailer: James Norton's New Project's First Look Might Just Bring You to Tears

The Nowhere Special trailer looks heartwrenching!

A single dad diagnosed with terminal cancer is on a hunt to find his son the “perfect family” but questions the idea of perfection himself. James Norton plays the dad (John) to a four-year-old son, Michael (Daniel Lamont).

The film touches on themes of death and pain

Nowhere Special confronts the inevitable for humans—death! The Little Women actor told People’s Magazine exclusively, "This film is an opportunity to sit with those big questions. It's a quiet meditation on death and all the pain and beauty that comes with it."

He also talked about death being inevitable, and one day, everyone has to face it. So, this film will help people ponder death more realistically. And you may wanna hug a closed one after watching it!

"This film will encourage you to go home and hug your loved ones that little bit tighter, for that little bit longer. What a wonderful thing to take from a film," Norton said.

Is Nowhere Special based on real life?

The film's director, Uberto Pasolini, revealed that the story is based on a real-life adoption case he read about in a newspaper.

"When I read the newspaper article that inspired the film, I was struck by how the quest for a new family for his child was proof of a truly profound self-effacing love, and how that quest must have been both heart-wrenching and enormously difficult," Pasolini told People’s Magazine.

He added that being a father had put things into perspective, leading him to create this film. "As a father myself, I tried to imagine what that journey must have been like, what I would have done in his place, and how much strength I would have derived from the love of my child," he said.

Calling parenthood the “most challenging experience of his life,” he said he “felt compelled to explore it in such a moving and life-affirming example."

Four-year-old actor Daniel Lamont makes his debut

In the movie, John’s son is played by Daniel Lamont, who was four years old during the filming. The director, Pasolini, calls working with the young boy a “blessing.” He says Norton’s exceptional performance in the film was a credit to the great partner he had in Lamont.

"James proved to be not only an enormously talented and sensitive actor but also a truly generous partner, both for myself and young Daniel, who was, as I had wished for the young boy playing Michael, at his very first acting experience," Pasolini said.

"And Daniel himself was a joy for all of us on the set, bringing everyday unending energy, humour, charm. A star was born," he added.

The War and Peace actor also praised Lamont, calling him a great scene partner. "The boy is a delight! And a beautiful actor. Daniel was always in the moment, never distracted, always professional, always present," said Norton.

The film will have its theatrical release on April 26.