One Day Season 2: Will There Be a Sequel to Netflix Series? All We Know So Far

Netflix's One Day, a drama series featuring Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod, has gained a cult following due to its raw, emotion-driven storyline. The series, adapted from David Nicholls' book, has a 14-episode run and has drawn loyal viewers. Fans who watched the movie adaptation are eager to see the return of their favorite characters. The question remains whether One Day will be renewed for another season.

Will there be a second season of One Day?

Netflix has not confirmed One Day season 2, raising concerns among fans due to the platform's history of canceling series. Additionally, the adaptation of source material from Nicholls' novel in the first season reduces renewal chances. The massive cult following and popularity of One Day season 1 have left fans craving more, potentially leading to producers creating new storylines and providing never-before-seen glimpses into the lives of the beloved characters.

At the end of season 1, Dex begins to recuperate from the grief of his loss and starts socialising with those around him. If a second season is greenlit, it could potentially focus on Dex’s journey to rebuild his life and care for his daughter, Jasmine.

Since the story from the source material novel is fully covered in the 14 episodes of the debut season, showing 20 years of the character’s lives, there isn’t much left in terms of narrative surprises. So, focusing on Dex’s daughter could be a good idea to lead the show into entirely new storylines, exploring fresh plotlines.

Season 2 of One Day is uncertain, but fans can expect familiar faces to return, except for Ambika Mod's Emma Morley. Leo Woodall leads the cast as Dexter Mayhew, with Eleanor Tomlinson and Essie Davis playing other talented actors. Emma Morley may appear through guest appearances.

What is One Day about?

One Day is a British romantic drama television series based on the 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls as well as the 2011 film adaptation. It follows the 20-year relationship of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who meet at a graduation ball after graduating from the University of Edinburgh, and stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall in the lead roles.

Premiering on 8 February 2024 on Netflix as a limited series, it received critical acclaim and was the most-watched series globally during the week of 12 February, with 9.9 million views.

One Day's success is attributed to its use of a college romance formula, but also offers a unique character cast, including Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, both from Edinburgh, who are portrayed by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall respectively.

In 1998, college graduates from different social circles meet on graduation night. Despite their initial plan to hook up, they realize they can be better friends. Over the next twenty years, they experience more romances, professional changes, and expected growth, highlighting the importance of friendship in life.

The story revolves around the unlikely collaboration between Dexter and Emma, who seem to be soulmates. The star-studded cast includes Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie, Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew, Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew, and Jonny Weldon as Ian.

In addition, Brendan Quinn, Billie Gadsdon, Toby Stephens, Joely Richardson, Amber Grappy, Adam Loxley, Tim Preston, John Macmillan, and Rebekah Murrell all join to play the roles of Callum, Jasmine, Lionel Cope, Helen Cope, Tilly, Graham, Gary, Aaron, and Suki respectively.

As for what direction season 2 might take, it isn't easy to predict, especially after the ending of season 1. Fans of the first season can expect to see most of the main cast return, except Ambika Mod as Emma Morley. Of course, that is not a guarantee, as even she might make occasional guest appearances.

All 14 episodes of One Day season 1 are available to watch on Netflix.

