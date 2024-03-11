Oscars 2024: 'I Was Screaming At Television': Internet Reacts As Al Pacino's 'Chaotic' Best Picture Announcement For Oppenheimer Goes Viral

Oppenheimer won the award for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars, but the most memorable moment of the night was Al Pacino's announcement! The legendary actor received the honor of announcing the most anticipated award of the night. As everyone waited with bated breath, the actor announced the winner minutes after getting on the stage. Although no one was ready, it was surprisingly relieving! Netizens have started a meme fest ever since the announcement slip-up!

Al Pacino announces the Best Picture at the Oscars 2024

Al Pacino, 83, announced the award for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, which Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer won. But more than the winner, the announcement had the internet talking!

In true nonchalant Pacino fashion, The Godfather actor announced the winner way too early when the nominees had not been announced yet. He said, “Only one will take the award for Best Picture,” then instantly went to open the winner’s envelope, “I have to go the envelope for that, and I will,” said Pacino.

The actor announced the winner of the award in the most “chaotic” and “confusing” way, " My eyes see Oppenheimer,” said Pacino. The announcement was met with confused laughter and applause until the background music started playing.

Advertisement

Fans have hilarious reaction to Pacino’s announcement slip-up

The Scarface actor’s hilarious yet adorable moment has the internet in spit! A user on X @SpencerAlthouse shared the announcement video and captioned it: “I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. It couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing, lol. Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”

Another user commented on the post, “I was screaming at the television” when the moment happened. Calling it the highlight of the night, another X user wrote, “I died. This was literally the highlight of the whole night.”

Internet recalls the La La Land announcement goof-up at the 2017 Oscars

This isn’t the first time a best picture announcement got messed up. In 2017, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty accidentally announced the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer rom-com as the best picture instead of Moonlight. The misunderstanding was cleared only after the La La Land team went to the stage and celebrated.

The internet recalls that moment, and a user writes, "Everyone is waiting for further confirmation from literally anyone before they celebrate because La La Land still haunts them." But to be fair, Pacino announced the right picture just did it a few minutes early, and that’s alright because he is the GOAT.

Advertisement

The Oppenheimer award sweep continued at the Oscars as the movie won seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor. The director, Christopher Nolan, said in his speech, "It's been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on over the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say."