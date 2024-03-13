Christopher Nolan's Staggering Paycheck: The Academy Award Winning Director Reportedly Earned Close To $100 Million For Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan took home two Oscars and a multi-million dollar paycheck for Oppenheimer, the ultimate summer blockbuster film that chronicles the life of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Variety, citing knowledgeable sources, reported on Tuesday, March 12, that the auteur director secured a substantial stipend nearing $100 million for the Cillian Murphy-starrer film.

Below is a breakdown of Nolan’s substantial earnings from Oppenheimer, along with the alleged salaries of other cast members of the film, which secured seven Oscars at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer Earnings — How much did the other stars of the film make?

As stated above, Chris Nolan, the director of the film, successfully channeled a lucrative sum approaching $100 million into his bank account. This sum, however, is not just his salary as a director, but rather a combination of backend compensation, box office escalators, and a bonus in acknowledgment of his dual Oscar Awards.

Oppenheimer, made on a $100 million budget, hit theaters in July 2023 and raked in an impressive $958 million at the global box office. The film is being re-released in 1,000 theaters this weekend with its newly minted best picture status. This is expected to run up the film’s final box office tally to the $1 billion threshold, which may again trigger an additional bonus for the director.

Advertisement

As for the paycheck of other cast members of the film, Cillian Murphy, the 2024 Best Actor Academy Award winner, who played the titular character in the film, reportedly earned $10 million, and Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon, who all played significant supporting roles in the Nolan directorial, reportedly took home $4 million each.

Florence Pugh is also said to have earned $1 million for her portrayal of Oppenheimer’s lover, Jean Tatlock, per the Times of India.

What's next for Christopher Nolan? The acclaimed filmmaker reportedly working on a remake of The Prisoner

While nothing is on paper yet, some industry insiders said that the visionary British filmmaker is considering remaking the mystery thriller The Prisoner, based on the 1960s TV series by Patrick McGoohan. Nolan was initially attached to the project in 2009 but had to drop it due to AMC releasing its own The Prisoners, a six-part miniseries featuring Jim Caviezel as the ill-fated protagonist, Agent No. 6.

Well, whatever Nolan decides to do, one thing that we can vouch for is that his cult fanbase is sure to stand by his side, all prepared to be mesmerized by his talents yet again.

The filmmaker began his directing career in 1998 with his feature film debut, Following. From there, he made a name for himself among Hollywood critics and aficionados alike by delivering one successful film after another. Memento, Insomnia, Inception, Interstellar, and, of course, Oppenheimer are some of his most notable works to date, the latter of which made him an Academy Award winner.

ALSO READ: Venom 3: Tom Hardy To Return as Eddie Brock in the Final Part Of Franchise; Sony Announces