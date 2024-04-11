'I Really Had No Career': Timothée Chalamet Cried For An Hour After Watching His Part In Christopher Nolan's Interstellar

Timothée Chalamet kicked off his career with a blockbuster, but he wasn’t very happy about it. The French-American actor opened up about his first big-budget film and working with Oscar-winning director, Christopher Nolan in 2014’s Interstellar. Chalamet revealed that after watching the movie in an IMAX theater with all the other notable cast members, he went home and wept for an hour.

The Wonka star was reluctant to share that he had actually “figured” that his part in Interstellar would be bigger than it was. As reality struck him in the theater, Chalamet went home with his dad and cried.

Timothée Chalamet once got a harsh reality check

Timothée Chalamet popped up on Variety’s Actors on Actors segment with Emma Stone, back in 2018. In the interview, he candidly revealed his disappointment with his role as Tom Cooper in Interstellar. The 28-year-old actor was hit with the fact that his part as Tom in the Christopher Nolan-helmed film was not as crucial as Chalamet had anticipated it to be. And he did not take it well.

Recalling his experience watching Interstellar for the first time in an IMAX theater at Lincoln Square with Nolan and the star-studded cast, the CMBYN actor told Stone, “he invited just a little few people from the cast which is, surreal because of the huge IMAX theater…I really had no career at this point. So I was like the fraud will fit in the room.”

However, soon after the movie the Dune star went home and cried. “And I saw it and I loved it, but then I went home with my dad and like wept for an hour.” A simultaneous and sad “why…” from the Cruella actress followed. Chalamet continued, “Because I just figured my part was like bigger or something. They didn’t even cut anything. I just figured…I don’t know what I figured."

Furthermore, Timothée ranted about doing an emotional monologue in space that focused on Matthew McConaughey instead of Tom. He was left disheartened by the spotlight not shining enough on him. Nevertheless, Interstellar made big bucks at the box office with loads of critical acclaim. Fair to say, it was a good start for Chalamet’s career.

Timothée Chalamet’s character in 2014’s Interstellar

The rising star played young Tom Cooper, the teenage son of McConaughey’s protagonist role Joseph Cooper. He was one of his two children who were left behind on Earth as their father traveled to space in search of another habitable planet. Tom and Joseph share a complex relationship which is sensibly explored in the movie alongside the breathtaking sci-fi plots.

Tom finds himself resentful towards his father Joseph, feeling abandoned, after the mission is hindered and Joseph is stuck light years away from his world. Integrating one of Nolan’s favorite themes around time, Tom grows up much faster than his father stuck in space, with most of his childhood spent without Joseph’s presence. Tom’s older version is portrayed by Casey Affleck in the movie later on. Through Tom and Cooper’s relationship, Nolan seeks to establish a collation of family and duties. Quite clearly, the protagonist chose the latter.

