Randeep Hooda says Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer is a ‘propaganda’ film; says THIS about American filmmaking

Randeep Hooda’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released earlier this week on March 22. The film which also marks the directorial debut of the actor is based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his contribution during the Indian Independence struggle. In a recent conversation, the actor spoke about the making of the film. He also went on to raise questions on the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy and directed by Christopher Nolan as he opined that Americans make ‘propaganda’ driven movies.

Randeep Hooda calls Oppenhemier a 'propaganda' film

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Randeep Hooda raised eyebrows over the Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer, suggesting that America tends to make ‘propaganda’ films where Americans are depicted as heroes. He also pointed out the aftermath that was caused following the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.

Talking about his film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep admitted that he wanted to make his film an ‘international document’. He further said, “America made Oppenheimer. That man built the atomic bomb. It was such a painful incident… in Japan, on civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, they detonated the bomb at night, but they’re good guys. America is the good guy. What did they do in Vietnam? Their movies are propaganda, their movies tell the entire world that ‘we are the best army, we are the good guys. Japanese, Germans are bad’ and history also has the same thing, because they have written history. But this is not true.”

The actor further remarked that the US also claims that aliens always come to their country and that aliens can only spot America. “They made pictures on their heroes like Oppenheimer, Truman and the world watches them. On the other hand, we are always trying to demean our heroes because of political vendetta,” the actor said.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as the physicist was honored at the prestigious Academy Awards in various categories. On the other hand, Randeep Hooda’s latest release stars Randeep Hooda in the lead role, with Ankita Lokhande as Yamunaibai Savarkar. The film graced the silver screens earlier this week on March 22 and was produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Yogesh Rahar, and Randeep Hooda.

