Anne Hathaway Calls Christopher Nolan 'Angel' For Backing Her After Losing Roles Post 2013 Oscars Win

Anne Hathaway remembered her tough times when she was not getting any roles after her Oscar win in 2013. The actress sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair, where she revealed that she googled “Why everyone hates Anne Hathaway?” And much to her dismay, the results showed that the actress’ Academy win was the reason. The Devil Wears Prada actress shared that it was the Oppenheimer director, Christopher Nolan, who backed her and gave her a role in one of his movies.

Anne Hathaway’s Struggling Days

In her conversation with Vanity Fair, Hathway shared, “A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online. I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of.”

The Love and Other Drugs actress continued to speak about Nolan, as she said, “I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me.”

In Nolan's 2014 space epic, Interstellar, Hathaway alludes to the character of NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand. She had previously collaborated with Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises, where she played Selina Kyle. The film won her praise a few months before her 2012 internet backlash for Les Misérables led to an Oscar campaign.

Advertisement

What Did Anne Hathaway Say About Facing Humiliation?

Speaking of the humiliation faced by Hathaway, the actress talked to Vanity Fair and confessed, “Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through. The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you’re like, ‘If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don’t draw too much attention to myself, it won’t hurt.’ But if you want to do that, don’t be an actor. You’re a tightrope walker. You’re a daredevil. You’re asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it’s not costing you anything, what are you really offering?”

Advertisement

On the work front, Anne Hathaway will next appear in the romantic-comedy movie, The Idea of You, alongside Nicholas Galitzine. The film is set to release on May 2 on Prime Video.