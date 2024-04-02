In the upcoming season of Outlander, fans can expect to see familiar faces returning to the screen. Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan shared a video from the set, revealing two surprise guests who are beloved characters from past seasons.

Viewers can expect some excitement as Marsali and Fergus Fraser are making a comeback, known for their love of expanding their family.

Marsali and Fergus were last seen navigating through dramatic challenges in season 6. Eventually, they decided to leave for a fresh start in Wilmington. Fergus grappled with feelings of inadequacy, but with Jamie's intervention, he found hope. Despite their trials, Marsali and Fergus continue to contribute to the growing community at Fraser's Ridge.

In the recent video shared by Balfe and Heughan, they announced the completion of the first week of filming for season 8. Along with the introduction of new cast members and sets, they revealed the return of Lauren Lyle and César Domboy as Marsali and Fergus Fraser. This news delighted fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next installment of the series.

While Jamie and Claire are temporarily away in Scotland, Fraser's Ridge is under the management of Lizzie and her husbands, adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. Despite their absence, the spirit of the Ridge lives on, with Lizzie and her partners ensuring its prosperity.

About Outlander's new spinoff: Blood of My Blood

As Starz prepares to wrap up Claire and Jamie Fraser's love story in the upcoming eighth season of Outlander, fans can anticipate a new prequel series called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, delving into the lives of Jamie Fraser's parents in the serene Scottish Highlands.

Surprising viewers, Starz announced that the prequel will also explore the era of World War I, expanding the Outlander universe beyond the Jacobite uprising and the American Revolution.

As fans eagerly await the continuation of season 7, they can revisit the previous seasons on Starz for a recap of the adventures. Meanwhile, the cast and crew are hard at work filming season 8, promising new adventures and surprises for viewers.

Stay tuned for more updates on the finale season and the new spinoff, Blood of My Blood.