Starz is making a new show called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will tell the love stories of Jamie and Claire Fraser’s parents. They started filming it in Scotland in February 2024, and it will have 10 episodes.

Outlander's prequel Blood of My Blood release date, story and more

Diana Gabaldon mentioned in 2022 that she was working on a prequel book about Jamie’s parents. She also said a prequel show was in the works with Sony and Starz, and Blood of My Blood got the go-ahead in January 2023.

The new show doesn't have a release date yet, but they're working on it. It won't focus on Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe; instead, it'll be about their characters' parents. Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy) will play the role of Jamie's parents, and Claire’s parents will be Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine).

The show's official description states, “The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.”

Who are the new stars in Blood of My Blood?

ALSO READ: Dune Star Timothée Chalamet Reacts To Joining MCU or DCU Sharing THIS Advice From Leonardo DiCaprio About Superhero Films

Recently, on February 26, it was announced that four more actors would join the cast, playing other important characters. The cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood has expanded with the addition of Rory Alexander (Inland, Pistol), Sam Retford (Hoard, Ackley Bridge), Séamus McLean Ross (Rebus Payback), and Conor MacNeill (The Tourist, Industry).

Advertisement

In this upcoming series, Alexander takes on the role of a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, originally portrayed by Duncan LaCroix, while Retford steps into the shoes of Dougal MacKenzie, previously played by Graham McTavish. McLean Ross assumes the character of Colum MacKenzie, originally brought to life by Gary Lewis, and MacNeill portrays Ned Gowan, originally depicted by Bill Paterson.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer said, “We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the ‘Outlander’ universe. We’re so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus, and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters.”

The show's creator, Matthew B. Roberts, is excited about telling these new stories and hopes fans will love them as much as they love Claire and Jamie's story. The show Outlander is based on books by Diana Gabaldon and stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. It's about a nurse named Claire who time travels to 18th-century Scotland and falls in love with a Highlander named Jamie.

ALSO READ: What Is the 'One Rule' That Blake Lively Made Ryan Reynolds Follow Even Before Start of Their Relationship