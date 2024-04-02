CMT Music Awards 2024: Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, And Lainey Wilson Among Finalists For Video of the Year Honor

The CMT Music Awards will take place on April 7, 2024, and a winner unlike any in the nearly 25 years of the award's existence will emerge triumphant. CMT has unveiled the top six finalists for the trophy, which Carrie Underwood has won an unprecedented ten times.

CMT Music Awards 2024 Lineup

Naturally, the host of the ceremony, Kelsea Ballerini, along with some of the night's most nominated artists, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson, are among them. These are the last six nominees for Video of the Year, Light On In the Kitchen by Ashley McBryde. The Painter by Johnson and Cody, Truck Bed by HARDY, Need A Favour by Jelly Roll, I'm going to go down too if you go down by Kelsea Ballerini, and Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson.

The viewer-voted award presentation will be broadcast live and available on-demand on Paramount+ on April 7 from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, live from Austin, Texas' Moody Centre. An encore presentation of the event will be televised on CMT on April 11 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Interestingly, there are fourteen first-time nominees for the CMT Music Awards in 2024. Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, and Chayce Beckham are among them. Notably, The Castellows, Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, and Tigirlily Gold (twice), all 2024 CMT Next Women of Country members, are vying for their first-ever honors. Leslie Fram, Jason Owen, John Hamlin, and Margaret Comeaux are the executive producers of the program. Executives Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino are involved in the production, while talent producers Donna Duncan and Taryn Hurd are also on board.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: Victoria Monet Accepts Rising Star Honor Alongside Her Mother After Performing On My Mama

Will Jelly Roll take all the awards this year?

During the event, Trisha Yearwood will also be recognized as the first-ever June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award recipient. The new award, according to a news release, "is inspired by the life and times of pioneering country star June Carter Cash and recognizes an artist, duo/group, or industry veteran who demonstrates exceptional dedication to the community and their fellow artists." Jelly Roll comes into this year's celebration with the wind at his back since he won three trophies in 2023 if his past performance is any guide.

Other than Jelly Roll, competing for video of the year, Wilson, Ballerini, and Johnson are Ashley McBryde; Brothers Osborne; Darius Rucker; Hardy; Jason Aldean; Jordan Davis; Kacey Musgraves; Mickey Guyton with Kane Brown, Parmalee, Tyler Childers, and Zach Bryan; and Brandy Clark with Brandi Carlile.

The only one of the quadruple nominees who isn't nominated for video of the year is rookie artist Moroney. Still, her nominations in other categories put her on par with the big boys and girls. Moroney, who achieved both a rare No. 1 country hit and critical acclaim in the previous year, is up for three awards this year: CMT digital-first, collaborative video of the year with Old Dominion for Can't Break Up Now, female video of the year with I'm Not Pretty, and Campfire Sessions.

Voting by fans for the prize will take place live during the program at http://vote.cmt.com/ .

ALSO READ: CMT Awards 2024: Cody Johnson, Brittney Spencer And More To Join Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban And Jelly Roll As Performers; DEETS