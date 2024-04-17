'Praying For Better Times': RHOM Star Alexia Nepola Breaks Silence On Husband Todd Nepola's Divorce Filing

Alexia Nepola is going through a divorce. According to documents submitted in the Miami-Dade court system, the star of Real Housewives of Miami's spouse, Todd Nepola, moved to dissolve the union on April 11. The announcement follows the couple's denial of financial difficulties throughout season 6 of the Bravo series, which at one point led Alexia's co-stars to speculate as to whether the couple might call it quits.

On her Instagram Stories, Alexia addressed the issue shortly after it became public, writing, "I am shocked and heartbroken Todd has chosen to dissolve our marriage. I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time," she said. "I'm praying for better times ahead."

Alexia Relocation and Financial Transparency

In order to demonstrate that her financial difficulties weren't a burden on the family, Alexia brought the lease for her condo to the reunion of season 6. She also revealed that she and Todd have a shared bank account.

"It's not fair that I'm experiencing financial difficulties just because I rented and moved out because they sold our apartment," she continued. "I'm married to a respectable businessman who owns his own company," she added.

Alexia and Todd's Wedding: Special Moments

After first delaying their wedding date because of COVID-19 constraints, Alexia and Todd tied the knot in December 2021. Alexia told US Weekly that there were several meaningful moments at the wedding.

"The moment a large sea turtle surfaced above the water during the ceremony was our favorite part. I was aware that there was a deeper, symbolic significance, and that the cosmos was trying to communicate with me," she remarked. Sea turtles are a symbol of endurance, tranquility, healing, constancy, knowledge, and emotional fortitude. I'm a marine turtle," she added.

