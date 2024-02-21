Larsa Pippen Accused of Staging Breakup with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus by RHOM Co-stars

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are in the limelight for calling it quits after being in a controversial relationship since January 2023.

It all started with Larsa's Instagram activity during the Super Bowl LVIII night when the pair unfollowed each other and wiped out all traces of their relationship. Next, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen posted a message about choosing a partner wisely.

However, just when NBA fans thought it was over, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan popped up together on Valentine's Day in Miami. Plus, they also started following each other on Instagram again.

Now, here's the juicy part. On Monday, The Real Housewives of Miami co-stars, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, spilled the tea on their podcast iHeartMedia podcast, Ay Por Favor .

Marysol initially suspected that Marcus Jordan's family might have played a role in the split. Since Larsa was married to Scottie Pippen, MJ's former teammate from his Chicago Bulls years, the dynamics are super complex.

Marysol thinks it's all a huge scam. She's feeling played and believes they're "in cahoots." She's convinced that Larsa and Marcus planned the dramatic breakup and concluded with paparazzi shots on their romantic V-Day date night.

Advertisement

Alexia chimed in, calling it all "very calculated" and pointed out that nobody would have been bothered if it wasn't staged.

Well, The Real Housewives of Miami ladies are not holding back. Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton are straight-up mad about feeling worried for Larsa after the breakup news hit the headlines. They even think the entire relationship might be a publicity stunt.

Marysol also drew on her past as a publicist and said it "smells like a scam."

Larsa Pippen Spotted a Ring on Her V-Day Date With Marcus Jordan

For her Valentine's Day date night with her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, the Real Housewives of Miami star flaunted a figure-hugging white dress. She was also seen flashing a RING!

Advertisement

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine in December 2023, Marcus Jordan revealed that an engagement was "in the works."

How did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan meet?

In the case of Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan, mutual friends played matchmakers at a party in Los Angeles in 2019. Fast forward to September 2022, the pair were spotted having lunch together. Finally, Larsa and Marcus went Instagram official in January 2023.