Mayim Bialik has recently talked about a TV show documentary called Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV on her podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown. She chatted with her friend Jenna von Oÿ from the show Blossom and Christy Carlson Romano, who was on Disney Channel before.

Bialik talked about how some women writers in the TV industry have been treated badly, as shown in Nickelodeon's documentary. She said it used to be normal for women to be mistreated in the writer's room, but now things are changing.

Mayim Bialik addresses women's mistreatment as shown in Nickelodeon's documentary

The Big Bang Theory star mentioned that she doesn't think such mistreatment happened in the writer's room where she worked. She said, "Women being berated in the writer's room is something that was just like — I'm sorry — it was considered in — I mean, I hate to say it, — it's considered par for the course," Bialik addressed the allegations made by women writer against Dan Schnieder saying, "I will say I do not believe that happened in our writer's room, and there were things that we all thought were okay to even joke about which now we'd be mortified."

Von Oÿ added that she had heard similar stories from other TV sets, “things that I heard about other sets during our time.”

Mayim Bialik expresses the documentary 'touched me personally'

Bialik talked about how the documentary shows what the culture was like back then. She expressed, “You’re watching what the entire culture was like,” Bialik added “This is not what what happened because ‘Nickelodeon this-that.’ Of course, it touched me personally. Of course, it did.”

She continued, “But what it also reminded me of is how far we had to come to get to a place where people like Christy get to advocate and we know what she means when she says, the mental health of children on set matters and there are things that we can do to make sure that there are no exceptions. ‘You can’t push that child.'”

Watch the whole conversation in the video below.

