'You're Never Seeing Us Again': Blur Frontman Damon Albarn Lashes Out As Coachella Crowd

Music festivals are often full of surprises, but this year’s Coachella was no exception. The legendary band Blur took to the Coachella stage, promising an unforgettable performance.

However, things did not go as planned. Despite the band’s efforts, the audience remained silent. Let’s take a closer look at what went down during their set and why Albarn wasn’t too impressed with the audience.

Blur’s unforgettable Coachella performance

Blur, the iconic British rock band, took to the Coachella stage on Saturday, April 13, with a lineup of classic songs. Albarn’s Blur played a set of 13 songs, including fan favorites like Girls & Boys, Popscene, and Song 2. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

During the song Girls & Boys, Albarn tried to get the crowd involved, urging them to sing along. However, he was met with silence. Disappointed, he told the audience, “You’re never seeing us again, so might as well f***ing sing it. Know what I’m saying?”

A mixed response to Blur’s performance

Despite the low-key response to Girls & Boys, Song 2 did manage to spark a more enthusiastic reaction. Albarn said, “This song has been so good to us. But I did get shown a TikTok of it being kind of performed by a vacuum cleaner, which is both, you know—humbling and inspiring at the same time.”

Fans watching from home didn’t shy about their disappointment. One tweeted, “The crowd for blur at Coachella was so embarrassing Damon I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there.” However, some questioned whether Blur was the best fit for Coachella’s audience.

Blur’s recent success

Blur is a British rock band formed in 1988. Over the years, they have released nine albums, seven of which topped the charts. Blur recently made a comeback with their first album, The Ballad of Darren, which received widespread acclaim.

Blur to release new concert film on 2023 reunion

Blur, the beloved Britpop group, is preparing to excite fans with a new documentary and concert film that captures their 2023 reunion. The first film is an in-depth documentary about their return to music after an eight-year hiatus.

It describes the group’s latest comeback, highlighting Damon Albarn's return and the release of their new album, The Ballad of Darren, this season. The documentary will cover the making of this album and the emotional journey of the band’s reunion.

A special film called Blur: Live At Wembley Stadium will showcase the best moments from these great performances. Toby L directed it, and Josh Connolly, the same team behind other music documentaries, produced it.

We still don’t know the exact release dates for these films, but fans are buzzing with excitement. Blur’s comeback has not only pleased fans but also earned them three nominations for the 2024 BRIT Awards.

