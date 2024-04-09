Ricky Martin Shares Wild Onstage Clip From Madonna’s Concert; Fans Say ‘I Would Have Fainted’

Fans are convinced that Ricky Martin allegedly got aroused while he was given a lap dance at singer Medonna's tour in Miami over the weekend. Martin was invited on stage during the Queen of Pop’s rendition of Vogue to help her judge the outfits of her backup dancers present on the runway in stylish yet barely there clothing. Madonna’s daughter, Estere, among the backup dancers, made the moment even more special.

While sitting in a silver chair next to the icon, the singer received an unexpected surprise from male and female dancers who rushed down the stage to give him a lap dance. Well, this could be a bit of too much information, but Maryin's excitement, along with the sight of his situation, made his fans question if he was aroused or not. Subsequently, Martin shared this clip on X (formerly Twitter) with a sweet caption saying, "Thank you, Medonna, my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! You all, CAN’T MISS THIS SHOW! Check out the clip below.

Fan reactions to the wild moment

Well, the people on the internet enjoy and love to fuel any latest gossip happening and fans were even quick to notice that the singer had a wild experience on stage and took to Twitter to share their reactions. While one fan wrote, "Was someone getting a little excited@ricky_martin" another said,, "Amoooo!!! Keep having fun!!!!!

Pop icon Medonna, who kicked off her tour in October 2023 after postponing it due to a health scare over the summer, has received several complaints from fans about her behavior at concerts.

In January, the seven-time Grammy winner was sued by concertgoers for false advertising” after she started her Brooklyn concert at the Barclays Center two hours late.

Ricky Martin and Madonna’s friendship began in the 90s

In an interview with Kelly and Mark, Ricky Martin opened up about the time he met the Queen of Pop herself. This marked a momentous occasion in music history, as both icons, then joined forces for Madonna’s second-ever music collaboration.

Ricky shared his thoughts on the experience of meeting the global superstar in 1999 during the Grammys. “She gave me a standing ovation. Everybody did,” he recalled, revealing she went backstage after his performance to meet him.

Later, Martin also said that he feels very proud that he is the second person Medonna collaborated with after her duet with Prince

