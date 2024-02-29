Anyone But You 2: Will There Be A Sequel to Sydney Sweeney-Glen Powell Starrer? Here’s What The Stars Say

The popular movie Anyone But You, with its $190 million in revenue, proves that there's an audience for light, feel-good romantic comedies. That may not sound like an enormous box office pull compared to the likes of Barbie, but against a $25 million budget, it's quite a lot of revenue.

In an interview with E!, star Sydney Sweeney responded to the possibility of a sequel, saying, "We're talking about stuff. You never know; you'll have to wait and see." Rom-com sequels are tricky, but if she and Glen Powell are on board, there are plenty of narrative possibilities. So what's next for the dashing duo? Are they reading scripts for a sequel now? Fans are hoping to see the smashing duo Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell together again on screen and in fact, they may already be looking for their next project together—including a sequel to their hit rom-com.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Address Rumors and Romance Off-Screen

While doing press ahead of Anyone But You's release last year, the pair's strong bond proved their on-screen chemistry was just as infectious off-screen. In fact, the two even created a buzz that their romance had found its way into their real lives. However, both Sydney and Glen, who were each with their own partners at the time, denied the rumors.

"It's a rom-com," Sydney—who is engaged to Jonathan Davino—told Variety in an August interview. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."

The 26-year-old continued, "He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We talk all the time, like, ‘That's really funny.'"

As for Glen, the star admitted that he initially struggled with the rumor, as he had never faced this kind of public scrutiny before.

Its disorienting and unfair, he told Men's Health in November. "But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now."

But since the star and his longtime partner, Gigi Paris, split in April, he's looking to make finding love in his personal life a priority.

"I think that's the thing that has been on my mind the most recently," the 35-year-old reflected. "When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you get it. And on a romantic level, you have to find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, and down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with."

He added, "Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard things to put up with."

What is Anyone But You About?

Loose adaptations of Shakespeare's works are common in modern media culture, with Anyone But You being an adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing. A sequel could explore another Shakespearean play's genre, such as Romeo and Juliet, with Ben and Bea's families interacting and clashing. Alternatively, the sequel could draw inspiration from A Midsummer Night's Dream, perhaps set at another wedding.