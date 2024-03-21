Ridley Scott Is Back With New Terrifying Space Adventure in Alien: Romulus; Watch the Trailer

If you are a fan of the old-school Alien franchise, a new trailer of the 20th Century Studios’ movie, Alien: Romulus gives you a brief yet terrifying look at what is about to come.

The spooky sneak peek gives a good idea of how mind-blowing the movie will be. If you're afraid of spiders infesting a house and love watching them crawl down walls in movies, then this new film is perfect for you.

Alien: Romulus Trailer

In March 2022, the movie was officially announced. Fede Alvarez, the director of Don't Breathe, has now unveiled a glimpse of the chilling scenes that await us on the big screen through its latest trailer.

Adding to the excitement, the renowned Evil Dead director has joined as the writer, promising a swarm of facehuggers. The recently released trailer on March 20 successfully instills a sense of fear in its viewers.

A bloody sleeping pod, an abandoned spaceship in disarray, and a thrilling journey through the depths of outer space await in this upcoming sci-fi adventure. Viewers will follow a team of youthful space settlers as they explore a deserted space station, encountering terrifying Xenomorphs and other monstrous entities along the way.

What does the movie Alien: Romulus hold for the audience?

Coming from the most appreciated sci-fi horror franchises introduced by Ridley Scott, Alien: Romulus has a grand cast that is set to give you nightmares, even while you are awake.

Catch the Priscilla actor Cailee Spaeny, alongside David Jonsso, and Archie Renaux, who is widely known for his talent presented in Shadow and Bone. Besides them, The Last of Us star and the gorgeous Isabela Merced can also be seen in the movie alongside Aileen Wu and the Aftersun actor Spike Fearn.

Viewers can expect to see the imposing Xenomorphs once again in the new film, following their last appearance in Alien: Covenant. The movie will allow fans to revisit the beginnings of the beloved sci-fi horror franchise, which includes standout films like Prometheus.

Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues are teaming up to direct the film based on characters by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Ridley Scott is producing, with a team of executive producers including Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, and more. The movie is scheduled to come out on August 16th.

In their world of darkness, we are hunted as Aliens.

