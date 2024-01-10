The Last of Us Season 2: Potential release date, cast, plot and more; here’s all we know so far

This article contains spoilers

The Last of Us is easily one of HBO’s most successful shows as it broke previous viewership records of the platform. People loved the humanitarian touch in the storyline and found family trope in this apocalyptic zombie thriller series, especially in the form of a father-daughter-like duo Joel and Ellie. The first season left people heartbroken and wanting more. With multiple Emmy wins under the belt, the show has been officially renewed for a second season, and we cannot be happier.

The Last of Us Season 2: potential release date

Based on a popular action adventure video game of the same name, The Last of Us season 1 premiered back in January 2023. And only after a few episodes, the show was renewed for a second season. The creators of the show Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin both confirmed the same last year.

When asked about how many seasons will be for the show, HBO’s Francesca Orsi told Deadline that even though the idea of a third season has been discussed, nothing is set in stone yet. So, the show is officially still two seasons long, but more news might come out later. Craig Mazin was also asked the same question by Hollywood Reporter and he said that, "It can end up being three or five, but four seems like a good number."

Unfortunately, the exact release date of the show has not been set yet. Even though new actors are being cast as new characters for the second season, the release date of it remains a mystery. There has been speculation that the second season will come out in late 2024 or early 2025. And since production is set to start in February of 2024, early 2025 seems like a good potential release date, though it might take some more time for the streaming.

The Last of Us season 2: cast, plot, and everything else

People who have played the game probably already know what might go down in season 2, especially if the series follows the same plot as the game. Nonetheless, there is speculation that the season will once again focus on Ellie and Joel’s story. The story will most likely be based on Part II of the game but whether it will follow the game’s plot or stray away from it is not known yet.

However, it is confirmed that Bella Ramsey will reprise the character Ellie and both Ramsey and Mazin are absolutely thrilled about it. In the second part of the game, Ellie is 19 years old, whereas in season 1 she was 14. Joel is also coming back, which means we will be able to see Pedro Pascal on screen again. Joel’s brother Tommy also features heavily in part II of the game, so there is a big chance that Gabriel Luna, who played the character in season 1, will also be back.

The Last of Us, having such a tragic backdrop, also tends to kill off beloved characters. Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) who met their devastating ends in the last season will not be coming back.

One of the most exciting new additions to the cast for the new season has been Kaitlyn Dever (known for her role in Booksmart), who has been cast in the role of Abby. Abby is a young girl who has a black-and-white view of the world. But as she ventures into the unknown to avenge the people she loved, the lines will start to blur. Abby is going to be one of the most important characters of The Last of Us season 2. People are also excited to see who will play the role of Dina, Ellie’s girlfriend if she makes an appearance in the next season.

