Turtles All The Way Down First Trailer: Isabela Merced Deals With Anxiety In This Coming-of-Age Romantic Drama

The film Turtles All The Way Down is inspired by John Green’s 2017 novel of the same name. The coming-of-age romantic drama revolves around Aza’s life as she deals with anxiety and tries to live up to her family's expectations.

As per Comic Book reports, the film, an adaptation of Turtles All The Way Down, was announced to be in the works back in December of 2017 at Fox 2000 Pictures, before the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by The Walt Disney Company, which resulted in the production house getting closed.

Later, New Line Cinema acquired the film, which spent several years in development before beginning production in the spring of 2022.

Everything to know about the film

Actress and singer Isabela Merced’s film Turtles All The Way Down trailer is out on Wednesday at Max.

The film revolves around Aza Holmes, 17, who battles with anxiety and tries to live up to the expectations of her family as a good daughter, friend, and student. Her invasive thoughts reflect the bombardment of her brain endlessly as she tries to live her life. The actress’ character's reconnection with her childhood crush, Davis Pickett, may help her deal with her fears and learn more about how she steers her mental health.

Hannah Marks, who is herself an actress, has directed the film. Along with Isabela Merced as Aza, the film includes stars Cree Cicchino, Felix Mallard, Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, J. Smith-Cameron, Poorna Jagannathan, and Hannah Marks. Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker are the writers of this film, who have in the past written the film Love, Simon and, as showrunners, This Is Us.

John Green and Isabela Merced on Turtles All The Way Down

Back in June 2022, the author John Green, on his YouTube channel Vlog Brothers, introduced Isabela Merced as Aza, appreciating her role as “she’s brilliant.”

During the conversation, Isabela told Green, “I also kind of copied you. I kind of copied the way you talk in a way,” the Madame Web actress said.

“When we filmed probably, like, the most difficult scene in the whole movie, which is in my opinion the climax of the movie, with the hand sanitizer,” she added. “I don’t even remember doing that I just blacked out in that moment. I can’t remember! It was the most weirdest thing,” she said.

To that, John revealed, “It was painful. I just wanted to stop it, and like turn all the lights on, and make sure everyone was ok. It was really…”

In short, The Fault In Our Stars writer wanted to ensure everyone was fine during filming Turtles All The Way Down.

Meanwhile, the trailer has enticing content and an interesting plot to must-watch for all audiences worldwide.

