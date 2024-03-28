Adarsh Gourav talks about collaborating with Ridley Scott on Alien prequel series; says it's 'dream come true'

Bollywood actor Adarsh Gourav has been receiving recognition for his recent excellent performances. Last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he is known for his works in Guns & Gulaabs, The White Tiger, and Hostel Daze among others. Taking a step ahead in his career, the actor collaborated with the legendary director Ridley Scott in the Alien prequel series. Recently, the actor expressed his happiness on the same and called it a 'dream come true'.

Adarsh Gourav on collaborating with Ridley Scott for the Alien prequel series

In a statement shared, Adarsh Gourav expressed delight in getting an opportunity to work with the legendary director. For the actor, working with Ridley Scott is like a dream come true moment as he said, "Director Ridley Scott is a maverick filmmaker, collaborating with him for Alien is something like a dream come true. It's overwhelming, and sharing the same spot with him is a lifetime opportunity."

He further discussed how the project also provided him with an opportunity to work with actors from all over the world. “It's so rewarding to hear stories about their cultures and backgrounds. Also, the chance to work with the best technicians – cameramen, production designers, costume designers on a show that's sci-fi/horror, a genre that I've always desired to work in,” he further added.

According to him, every day on the set transported him to another world because of the superb set-building.

The Alien prequel show is made under the creative direction of acclaimed writer and director Noah Hawley who narrates the story 70 years before the events depicted in the first Alien film, released in 1979. The eagerly-awaited forthcoming Alien series is said to be the new chapter in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The stellar cast boasts powerhouses of talents like Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Timothy Olyphant. While production was delayed amidst the pandemic, filming is currently underway in Thailand.

Adarsh was last seen in Arjun Varnain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film was released last year in December on Netflix and revolved around platonic friendship. Furthermore, he has an exciting line-up of projects, including Guns & Gulaabs Season 2 and Supermen of Malegaon.

