Does Dakota Johnson Think Her Madame Web Costars Are In A Group Chat Without Her? Actress Reveals

Dakota Johnson is awaiting the release of her upcoming superhero action thriller, Madame Web. The movie tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines, and stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies.

During an interview, Johnson jokingly claimed that her co-stars left her out of their group chat.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, which aired on February 12, Dakota Johnson stated that though she felt a sisterly dynamic with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced while filming their new superhero movie, Madame Web, she jokingly noted that being a millennial has left her out of their Gen Z group chat.

"I don't think they include me," Johnson stated. "I'm older than them, and they make sure that I'm aware of that."

In a different interview, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced confirmed that they do have a text group named "The Boo Crew" as a nod to their onscreen characters. However, the trio told E! News that they have nothing but respect for the Fifty Shades of Grey alum, who they saw as a cool older sibling.

"I've been a fan of hers since I was a lot younger," Sweeney shared, slyly pointing out that she "might have snuck" into a screening of Dakota's R-rated film when she was underage. "My parents didn't let me watch it."

In fact, the Euphoria actress confessed to being a bit starstruck during her first day of work with Dakota. "'Do I say hi? What do I do?'" she remembered asking herself. "I was so excited."

Describing Dakota as grounded, honest, and calm, Celeste thought the Daddio actress was the perfect role model on set. "It was genuinely so refreshing to have that kind of leadership," she said. "It made me so much more comfortable."

Isabela added of Dakota Johnson, "She really is like a big sister."

Dakota Johnson talked about her prepping and training for Madame Web

Dakota Johnson talked about what went into the prepping and training for Madame Web. She said that before shooting, she did a lot of hand-to-hand combat training. Johnson stars in a suspenseful thriller as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic with the ability to see the future. She confronts her past and forms a relationship with three young women, all facing powerful destinies if they survive a deadly present.

Talking about her physical preparation for the film, Dakota Johnson shares, "For a few months before we started filming, I was training. I had two different trainers. I worked with Megan Roup from The Sculpt Society.

“Before we started shooting, we did a lot of hand-to-hand combat training. I really didn't want Cassie to look like she was some kind of skilled fighter. I think having grown up in the foster system, she would have been quite scrappy and would know how to defend herself in a sort of primal way.”

Johnson added: “So, I wanted her fighting to be really wild and kind of messy, using whatever was around that she could get her hands on like a piece of metal or a bottle."

The actress also went through training for doing stunts while driving and in the water. Talking about the same, Johnson shared, "Yes, I did most of the driving in the movie. I did a day of stunt driving training, which was so fun. And we did a lot of underwater work so I had to do breathwork training. “So, we did a few different sessions in a tank where you'd build up holding your breath. I ended up holding my breath for like three-and-a-half minutes, which was nuts."

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Madame Web in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on February 16 in cinemas.

