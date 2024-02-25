SAG Awards 2024: Complete List Of Winners Ft. Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Pedro Pascal & More

By Anushka Solanki
Updated on Feb 25, 2024
Getty Images
SAG Awards 2024 [Getty Images]

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards of 2024 brought together the brightest stars in film and television to celebrate outstanding performances and achievements in the industry. From gripping dramas to uproarious comedies, the ceremony honored the diverse talents and contributions of actors across various genres.

Among the highlights were Pedro Pascal's win for Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Last of Us and Ali Wong's triumph as Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Beef. With each award, the SAG Awards recognized the remarkable skill and dedication of actors, enriching the vibrant tapestry of storytelling in entertainment.

SAG Awards 2024 [Getty Images]

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part On

SAG Awards 2024 [Getty Images]

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary
Barry
WINNER: The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

SAG Awards 2024 [Getty Images]

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

2024 SAG Life Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand

The SAG Awards 2024 showcased the finest talents in film and television, honoring performances that enthralled audiences and critics alike. With this, it is wrap for 2024!

Credits: Netflix
