SAG Awards 2024: Complete List Of Winners Ft. Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Pedro Pascal & More

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards of 2024 brought together the brightest stars in film and television to celebrate outstanding performances and achievements in the industry. From gripping dramas to uproarious comedies, the ceremony honored the diverse talents and contributions of actors across various genres.

Among the highlights were Pedro Pascal's win for Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in The Last of Us and Ali Wong's triumph as Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for Beef. With each award, the SAG Awards recognized the remarkable skill and dedication of actors, enriching the vibrant tapestry of storytelling in entertainment.

Motion Picture cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

WINNER: Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part On

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

WINNER: The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

2024 SAG Life Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand

The SAG Awards 2024 showcased the finest talents in film and television, honoring performances that enthralled audiences and critics alike. With this, it is wrap for 2024!