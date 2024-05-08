9 Years of Piku: Deepika Padukone shares throwback PIC teasing Amitabh Bachchan; dearly misses Irrfan Khan

Shoojit Sircar crafted the Bollywood gem Piku in 2015 with profound affection, meticulousness, and a relatable narrative that resonates with audiences on various levels. Featuring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles, the film marks its 9th anniversary today. Deepika took to social media to commemorate the milestone, sharing an endearing, never-before-seen photo from behind-the-scenes during the shoot days.

The behind-the-scenes image shared by Deepika evokes nostalgia for the film's memorable moments, particularly her on-screen chemistry with the late Irrfan Khan and her heartwarming father-daughter dynamic with Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone celebrates 9 years of Piku

The image captures a heartwarming moment with Amitabh, Deepika, and Irrfan seated together, and a set person offering food to Big B. Amitabh Bachchan's gesture, pointing at Deepika, adds an endearing touch to the scene. Bringing fans back to their delightful camaraderie, Deepika captioned her post, "He loves telling everyone how much I eat! @amitabhbachchan #Piku #Bashkor #Rana #ShoojitSirkar @irrfan Oh how much we miss you…”

Deepika's portrayal of the titular character in Piku was characterized by remarkable depth and authenticity, diverging from the typical glamour associated with actors. Her depiction of a modern, independent woman navigating the intricacies of caring for her aging father resonated profoundly with both audiences and critics.

Director Shoojit Sircar's artistic vision for the film found vivid expression through Deepika's nuanced performance, which he holds dear as one of his favorites.

Deepika Padukone on professional front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She is currently busy filming Singham Again. In the Rohit Shetty directorial, she portrays the role of a determined police officer.

Apart from this, she will also be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan yet again in the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, the soon-to-be-mom, continues to balance work commitments with pregnancy.

