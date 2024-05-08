Idea Of You Author Expresses Her Concern Over Harry Styles Reference

Author Robinne Lee admits that she is tired of Harry Styles being brought up every time her book is discussed. While promoting the novel, she is often met with references to the pop star, leading to frustration. "It's very frustrating," she said in an interview. or author Robinne Lee, this distinction is especially important as her book, The Idea of You, transitions to the big screen with Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the lead roles. Lee is clear that her novel is not Harry Styles fan fiction, despite the frequent comparisons made in media discussions.

She makes it clear that The Idea of You is a story that stands on its own merits. Although the book features a famous musician, it is not intended to mimic or reference any specific celebrity, including Harry Styles. The novel explores the unexpected romance between a divorced, 40-year-old mother named Solène and a young, 24-year-old member of a British boy band named Hayes Campbell.

Robinne Lee's frustration with Harry Styles comparisons

Robinne Lee, author of the bestselling novel The Idea of You, is getting tired of the constant comparisons between her novel, and Harry Styles. During an interview with The Independent, Lee expressed her frustration at the persistent references to the British pop star when discussing her book, which explores the relationship between an older woman and a young British boyband member.

"It's very frustrating," Lee confessed. She noted that Harry Styles' name is often brought up in discussions about her work, overshadowing the broader context of the story. “In the beginning, I thought it was interesting, but it’s taken on a life of its own. I’m like, come on guys! What happened to the 22 other men I used to make this character? It feels very reductive,” she explained.

Lee's 2017 novel has gained significant attention, recently adapted into a film now streaming on Prime Video, starring Anne Hathaway as Solène Marchand, a 40-year-old single mother, and Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old boyband star. While the plot might seem like a typical romance between an everyday person and a celebrity, Lee's story delves deeper into themes of motherhood, female sexuality, and societal expectations.

On the surface, the novel might seem like a familiar trope - an ordinary person captivated by a celebrity, reminiscent of romantic comedies like Notting Hill or Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

The adaptation's popularity has intensified the buzz around the book, yet the focus on Harry Styles has persisted. This has become a point of frustration for Lee, who aims to move the narrative beyond the simple notion of a romance with a boyband star.

The Idea Of You author regrets linking Harry Styles to the lead character

Robinne Lee, the author of The Idea of You, has expressed regret over her initial comments suggesting that the story's lead character, Hayes Campbell, was inspired by Harry Styles, the former member of One Direction. This connection led to the assumption that the book was a form of fan fiction, a notion that Lee dismisses.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lee stated that the character Hayes Campbell was "not created to be like Harry Styles." While acknowledging that Styles was one of the inspirations, she emphasized that Hayes is a composite of multiple influences. "Harry was one of multiple people who went into creating Hayes Campbell," Lee explained. The similarity to Styles, according to Lee, was due to him being the most prominent British boy band member at the time. "It’s unfortunate because it’s being used as clickbait," she remarked, indicating her disappointment with the simplified interpretation.

"When I’m writing for Hayes, I’m not picturing Harry Styles,” she added.

Lee described how Hayes is a blend of various personalities, drawing from different sources. The author said, “He’s very much like JFK Jr. when he was dating Daryl Hannah, and they were hanging out in the Hamptons — that was definitely the Hamptons Hayes.” Additionally, Lee mentioned the sexiness of Michael Hutchence from INXS when he was with Helena Christensen, and her childhood fascination with Duran Duran, which also played a part in shaping the character.

Lee's debut novel, published in 2017, has since been adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The film portrays a 40-year-old woman who falls in love with a young boy band member, but Lee was clear that she never intended the character to be a direct representation of Harry Styles. She pointed out that the name-drop led to a misunderstanding, noting that Hayes feels like his own person when she's writing. “He is not Harry and he’s not living Harry’s life. He’s very much his own person to me.”

Lee highlighted that while the resemblance to Styles may be what draws people's attention, it was never her intention to create a character based on any one individual. She added, "Some of the other guys are still in bands and alive and out there on tour, but they don’t get named ever. And that’s fine with me."

In addition to Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in the leading roles, this romantic drama also features Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, Reid Scott, Perry Mattfeld, Jordan Aaron Hall, Mathilda Gianopoulos, Raymond Cham Jr., Jaiden Anthony, Viktor White, and Dakota Adan in key roles.

The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime to watch.

