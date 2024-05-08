The IPL fever is on and one celebrity who is caught on the fever like no other is Aly Goni. He never misses a match and makes sure to share his opinion or laud the players. Similarly, after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, he posted a tweet on none other than Sanju Samson.

Aly Goni thanks God for Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson’s controversial out was one of the highlights of the DC vs RR match on May 7, and the debate is still on. With a blistering score of 86, the Rajasthan Royals skipper almost single-handedly tried to steer his team toward victory. His dismissal became controversial when Shai Hope caught the ball at the boundary which even called for a decision by the third umpire.

While the debate is still on whether he should have been out or not, his performance has been praised by all. Avid cricket fan, Aly Goni posted last night, "Thank god sanju Samson is there in Wc squad.. What a player he is (clap emojis) That aggressive stance is (fire emoji)"

Netizens agreed with the Bigg Boss 14 contestant. One user even wrote, "Future of Indian cricket team as a wicket keeper and finisher."

Check out Aly Goni's tweet here:

For the unversed, Sanju Samson has been selected in India's 15-man squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube are among the others for the World Cup starting on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies. The squad will be led by Rohit Sharma and has Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain.

Aly Goni, who has been seen in television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, among others has always been a cricket enthusiast. He is also a fan of MS Dhoni, and previously, with his posts he hailed the legendary cricketer for his on-field performance during IPL 2024. Goni also tweeted praising Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli, among others.

Besides television serials, the actor has also participated in several reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Currently, he is on a break from television appearances.

