Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey just became parents again! They're over the moon to welcome their second baby, a daughter named Gigi. They shared the happy news on Instagram last Sunday, May 5th. In a sweet Reel on Instagram, Taylor, who's 38, and Kyle, who's 42, gave us a glimpse of their precious moments at the hospital meeting their little bundle of joy.

They wrote in their caption "A family of four. We welcomed our second daughter yesterday afternoon. God, our surrogate, our donor and modern medicine has blessed us so and completed our hearts, We are in heaven with the arrival of the princess, Gigi. It all went so incredibly smooth and surrogate and baby are in perfect health."

They also shared some adorable moments of their older daughter Rafa, who they welcomed into the world back in 2021, "I do truly love this life. Her Majesty Rafa has also approved with great joy of her arrival. Thank you @drguyringler and again, to our incredible surrogate who made this so joyful. And Tom Gleeson at Baby Legal for the perfectly executed legal work."

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey's Surrogacy Story

According to reports, back in November, Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey revealed that they were expecting their second baby together. Alongside their acting gigs, they also run Elevate, which is an agency focused on surrogacy and egg retrieval. They're quite the dynamic duo, balancing their careers and expanding their family!

When talking about their journey to becoming fathers through surrogacy, Frey shared that it takes a lot of careful planning. Every step is thought out and purposeful. He mentioned that they've been patient in expanding their own family because their focus has been on matching their clients with surrogates first. Frey also revealed that he often asked Kyle, who handles more of the surrogacy aspect of their business, "Is there anyone for us?" It's clear they put a lot of thought and care into their surrogacy journey, both personally and professionally.

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey Excited for Rafa's New Role as Big Sister

They're also thrilled for their daughter Rafa, whom they lovingly call a "magical little girl," to step into the role of a big sister. Reflecting on becoming a father to Rafa, Frey said it's been nothing short of a dream come true. He admitted he didn't fully grasp how amazing fatherhood would be until she came along. Rafa, to him, is simply enchanting, making each day brighter.

Massey chimed in, saying fatherhood has surpassed all his expectations. It's been an incredible journey, and now he truly understands the beauty of parenthood. Rafa has brought so much happiness and fulfilment into their lives. Every day, she dazzles him with her charm, and he can't picture life without her.

