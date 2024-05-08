Babil Khan talks about late Irrfan Khan’s philosophy; says he ‘accepted his role in nature with extreme obedience’

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, known for his memorable performances in acclaimed films such as Qala and The Railway Men, recently took to social media and shared a poignant reflection on his father Irrfan Khan’s life philosophy. In a moving post, Babil likened life's journey to that of a moth emerging from its cocoon, symbolizing the endurance of agony and disciplined struggle towards purpose.

Reflecting on the interconnectedness of all life forms, Babil Khan emphasized the importance of embracing adversity as a catalyst for personal growth, all while acknowledging the privilege that has afforded him such contemplation.

Babil Khan reflects on father Irrfan Khan’s philosophy

He posted multiple pictures of his late father Irrfan Khan, one depicting him amidst nature, while another captured him in fits of heartfelt laughter. Dropping the pics, Babil Khan wrote, “Have you ever seen a moth wriggle out of its cocoon. It’s pure endurance of agony and determined consistency of a disciplined struggle towards a purpose. This moth that was once a caterpillar; one day nature concluded it was time for its transformation. The caterpillar didn’t have to consciously decide that it was time to evolve, it just knew. As if some flow of energy spoke to it and it just surrendered. Also trees are probably way more alive than human beings. “ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Further, praising his father Irrfan for beautifully accepting his role in nature, he added, “I think my father did that brilliantly, accept his role in nature and follow through with extreme obedience and discipline. We think we are bigger than what created us yet we pray for redemption, but still barely put any effort into working and living in worship to the light within us.”

Babil also acknowledged his "material privilege" in shaping his perspective. Nonetheless, he believes that through collective efforts, individuals can lead society towards positive change.

Irrfan Khan was esteemed as one of the Indian film industry's most exceptional actors. He initially garnered recognition with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film Salaam Bombay! and then showcased his talent in acclaimed movies like Life in A... Metro, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Qissa and Hindi Medium. Tragically, the actor passed away from cancer in April 2020.

Babil Khan on work front

Babil entered the world of acting with his debut in the film Qala (2022), sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Varun Grover. Directed by Anvita Dutt, the film premiered on Netflix. Subsequently, he featured in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and more. Up next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles, where he stars alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: PICS: Babil Khan remembers how his father Irrfan Khan taught him to be 'warrior'; says 'I will not give up'