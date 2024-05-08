Lana Del Rey Reveals Her Favorite TTPD’s Taylor Swift Track After She Poses With Kim Kardashian At Met Gala 2024

Lana Del Rey has never disappointed her fans when it comes to her music or making bold fashion statements on the red carpets. She was in attendance during this year’s, Garden Of Time-themed Met Gala.

She looked graceful as she walked the green carpet during the event. The Lust For Life singer revealed her favorite song from Taylor Swift's newly released TTPD album. Interestingly, she also posed with the reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, with whom Taylor has a longstanding beef.

Lana Del Rey's favorite song from Taylor Swift’s TTPD album

During the event, Lana Del Rey spoke with Entertainment Tonight. When the singer was asked about her favorite song from Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poet’s Department, the Cola singer chose, Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me? from the album.

She said, “The one, Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?...whatever that title was.” Del Rey also called the album beautiful. The two hitmakers have collaborated previously on Snow On The Beach song, featured in Swift’s Midnights album.

Since the release of the TTPD album, it has made it to the headlines due to the alleged references to Kim Kardashian, Matt Healy, and Joe Alwyn in the songs. Swifties will never back down when it comes to decoding the easter eggs in the songs.

Lana Del Rey poses with Kim Kardashian

Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian posed alongside each other on the Green Carpet of the Met Gala. During the interview conducted by La La Anthony, both, Del Rey and Kim described their own looks.

Kim wore Maison Margiela's corset and cardigan by John Galliano. Lana Del Rey wore Alexander McQueen. When The Kardashians star was describing her outfit, she turned towards the singer and said, “Look at your McQueen baby.”

Lana Del Rey called Kim’s bond with her sister “rare” as the reality star spoke about her and her sisters being nervous, even though they have attended the event many times. She added, “I have my sister, who was shooting everything with us at the hotel, my brother taking videos.”

