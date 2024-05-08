Al Roker Provides Updates On Pet Dog's Recovery Following Emergency Surgery

Al Roker's dog had to go to the hospital and have a sudden operation last weekend. But good news! The dog is getting better now.

Al Roker, who's been on the Today show and 3rd Hour of Today co-host for a long time, wasn't there on Monday, May 6. Instead, his colleague Dylan Dreyer took over his role on the show.

The day before, on Sunday, May 5, Al Roker, who's 69 years old, posted some photos on Instagram. The pictures showed him and his wife, Deborah Roberts, holding their dog Pepper at the animal hospital.

Roker wrote in the post's caption, "Our little girl, Pepper had emergency surgery but is on the mend. She’s getting great care and is coming home tomorrow. Woof. You can sleep on our bed as much as you want."

Roberts' Heartfelt Post: Pepper's Journey to Recovery

Roberts, who is 63, also made a post concerning Pepper. "Gratitude. My heart is bursting with it today," she wrote on May 5, with more pictures of her and Roker with their furrfriend. "Our littlest girl, Pepper, gave us quite a scare. She has survived an emergency surgery. But thankfully, our strong girl is recovering."

"We are grateful for any and all prayers for our sweet doggie, who has stolen our hearts for 12 years now," she added, writing the words grateful, heart, doggie and love in hashtag.

Roker and Roberts to Deliver Commencement Address at Fisk University

Roker and Roberts are both scheduled to give a speech at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 6.

Roker wrote a caption on Instagram for a picture of him and his wife with Fisk University President Agenia Clark."Deborah and I are so honored to be giving the commencement address today at the 150th commencement at Fisk University," He added that he and Roberts had the chance to spend time with the Clark family and enjoyed a fantastic dinner on Sunday, May 5, at Anthony Scotto Jr. and Theresa Scotto's Nashville restaurant, Luogo.

Anthony wrote on Instagram "Theresa and I had the honour and privilege of watching these two incredible humans receive their Doctrines from Fisk University and President Agenia Clark at Luogo this evening. "We’ve shared so many happy memories and have loved their family for a long time. Al and Deb you are so supportive, kind, loving and so deserving of this title. We love you both very much! ⭐️❤️."

