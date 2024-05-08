Muzan Kibutsuji Is Probably The Worst-Written Villain Of Demon Slayer

This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga and anime

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular new-age shonen anime series right now. As the 4th season of the anime will air soon, it is time for the fans to get ready with the characters for the devastating final battle that awaits Tanjiro and his allies.

Despite being so popular, one thing Demon Slayer has failed to do in the manga as well as the anime is create an interesting main villain. There are many antagonists and demons in the story whose character developments and battles have astonished us with their depth. However, Muzan Kibutsuji, the main antagonist of the manga and anime, has remained as one-dimensional as ever.

Muzan does not have a captivating backstory

One of the most interesting parts about Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer is that the manga gives us a deep dive into every important character's backstory. There are many demons in the story, like Daki-Gyutaro, Akaza, and even Kokushibo have interesting and compelling pasts that help the audience relate with their struggles and be sympathetic towards their reason to become a demon.

However, even though he is the first demon to ever evolve, Muzan’s backstory is completely lackluster compared to some of the other characters of the show. We see him in the past as a powerful but ruthless person who is afraid of dying from an unknown illness that plagues him. After he becomes a demon through the help of medicine and massacres a lot of people, he realizes that even though his new condition grants him immense power and immortality, it prohibits him from going out in the sunlight. Throughout the rest of the story, his only motivation to continue being a ruthless killer is his drive to conquer the sunlight, thus finally conquering death.

Muzan’s lack of growth throughout the story makes him a bland character

Other than a good backstory, some characters are able to make a mark on the heart of the audience thanks to their growth throughout the story. The Mother Spider Demon from the Spider Demon family did not have that much screen time. However, the way she lovingly welcomed her death at the hands of Tanjiro showed us how much she disliked living as a demon under the control of Rui. She was able to win the hearts of the audience through the change of her own heart.

Muzan on the other hand, despite being there throughout the whole series, does not go through any substantial character development that can make the audience feel empathetic towards him. He remains a dangerous and animalistic enigma whose only goal is to avoid death at any cost and his drive to conquer the sun also stems from the same base instinct. We see him running away from his fight with Yoriichi Tsugikuni as he knows that he cannot win against him. Despite being powerful, he is not honorable like Akaza or Kokushibo, and despite being evil, his character lacks any sort of depth that could have made the reader or audience relate to him.

What are Muzan Kibutsuji’s powers?

The lack of human characteristics makes Muzan the weakest character of Demon Slayer, but that does not change the fact that he is easily the most powerful villain of the story. We already saw his ability to kill humans in a second and shapeshift into whichever form he likes in the anime. In the manga’s final battle, we will see more of his powers.

We will see his arm, thigh, and back whips that he can extend and move at an incredible speed to mortally wound his opponents, as well as his incredible regeneration speed which allows him to recover from any attack. The final battle will also show us the combat form of Muzan in which his body is covered in hard and red scale-like mass and a lot of sharp-toothed mouths appear all over his body. His hair also becomes white and long in this form as he can tear through the flesh of his enemy with his many sharp teeth while also saving himself from their attacks.

His ability to turn humans into powerful demons and being able to regenerate even when his whole body is torn down by Nichiirin swords will be his greatest allies in his battle against the Hashiras. The last battle will show us how Muzan is truly the most powerful and fearsome demon of all time as he will tear down many seasoned fighters.

