Kaley Cuoco has taken her love for animals to the next level and bought a ranch. But it’s also her exclusive escape from the bustling noises of Hollywood. The Big Bang Theory star opened up about her perfect little life in the countryside in People’s 2024 Beautiful Issue.

While she acknowledged her dream of being a successful actor, a tranquil farm life was a given for Cuoco owing to her love for horse riding and animals. She also noted that the farm, located in the northwest of Los Angeles, is a locus for family bonding and leading a simple, “grounded” life.

Kaley Cuoco raves about her ranch in California

The 38-year-old star found the ranch “five or six years ago” in Thousand Oaks, northwest of LA. Fending to her wish of having a “special place” away from Hollywood that “felt more grounded, felt more real and more family-oriented,” Kaley Cuoco told People on May 5, Sunday. She claimed this side of her life was equally important in comparison to her life in show business. “I love being an actor and I love the business, I really do, I’ve been in it my whole life. I know nothing else for 30-plus years,” she conceded. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Flight Attendant star shared that she is an avid horse rider, and her “passion” for the sport is what eventually led her here. “After a while of riding and traveling all over the country, showjumping, and going to horse shows and kind of experiencing that dream outside of being an actor, I was like, ‘I want my own ranch. I want my own place’,” Cuoco recounted.

Advertisement

But again, that was one fragment of her wish. She also wanted her family, her “family’s family,” and her daughter, Matilda to be there, all under one roof and celebrate being together.

Cuoco bought the ranch slash animal rescue home with the help of her manager and good friend Tracy, who is also her horse-riding trainer. The ranch houses all sorts of farm animals: dogs, horses, chickens, donkeys, goats, cows, pigs, and even a zonkey, a mixed breed of zebra and donkey. The actress joked, “Anything with four legs is welcome here.”

Kaley Cuoco joked about pressing her daughter to like animals

Cuoco is a mother to one, Matilda, 1, and she made sure they bonded over animals. “I said, 'Matilda, if you don't like animals, I'm sending you back. This is what's going to happen,'” the Role Play actress joked. Matilda was born on March 30, 2023, and Cuoco shares her with partner Tom Pelphrey, per Today.

To her surprise, her daughter’s first words besides “mama, dada” was “dog,” Cuoco revealed. “so that was a really good sign.” The actress divulged that she has been bringing Matilda to the ranch since three weeks old and the animals have reciprocated their love for her. Cuoco talked about how every animal had “kissed and licked” her daughter. Additionally, the ranch also serves as a place to learn responsibility, have chores, and care for other beings. But above all, there’s a pony waiting for Matilda to ride when it’s time.

ALSO READ: Why did Kaley Cuoco want to throw a woman off the plane? Exploring her comments amid recent motherhood