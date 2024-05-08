Everything You Need To Know About Tadaima, Okaeri Episode 6

The article contains spoilers for the Tadaima, Okaeri anime

Tadaima, Okaeri continues to awe fans with its sweet yet deep episodes that outline the significance of family, and the important role that friends and a healthy community play in raising a new family. The 5th episode of the anime recently came out and taught us another similar lesson.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 focused on Hikari, who tried to be a good older brother to his little sister but overdid it and made himself sick. We also saw the Fujiyoshi family finally going to meet Hiromu’s parents.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6 release date, streaming details, and more

The 6th episode of Tadaima, Okaeri is coming out on May 14th, 2024, Tuesday, at 12:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, Animax, MBS, and BS NTV. The episode will also be available in Japan on streaming platforms such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Videos, Lemino, DMM TV, and more. International fans will be able to watch Tadaima, Okaeri episode 6 on Crunchyroll.

The 6th episode of Tadaima, Okaeri will probably show us more family bonding between the Fujiyoshis. As the last episode showed us Masaki receives an email from his uncle, we might see the family go to visit him and find out what things of Masaki his uncle has. Even though he is a bit scared, having fun at Hiromu’s parents' place in the last episode might have changed his mind about meeting family members. We might also see some progress in Matsuo and Yuuki’s possible relationship.

Tadaima, Okaeri episode 5 recap

The 5th episode of Tadaima, Okaeri mostly focused on Hikari trying to be a good older brother to his baby sister Hinata. The episode was also titled Big Brother, which continued to show us how hard Hikari tried to take care of Hinata after his talk with Matsuo. Unfortunately, he overdid it and ended up pushing himself so much that he ended up with a fever.

But later, we saw the Fujiyoshi family all visit Hiromu’s parents for Boy’s Day. Masaki was not sure about how he felt about the visit, but as it turns out, there was nothing to worry about. Hiromu’s mother wanted to connect with her son-in-law and even gave him her wedding kimono to wear and accepted him as part of the family. Masaki also received a letter from his uncle asking to visit as he has some things of his that he wants to return.

