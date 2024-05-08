Exploring The Easter Eggs In Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt Starrer The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is a romantic comedy that combines 80s nostalgia with an old-era series starring Lee Majors. The film succeeds as a breezy caper flick, thanks to the central couple's adventures and their satirization of Hollywood filmmaking. The film also features a retro-futuristic sci-fi action film called Metalstorm.

It constitutes the film's most brilliant Easter egg, because it's based on a real-world movie, 1983's Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn. The Fall Guy's version is an implied reboot, which in and of itself becomes a brilliant commentary on the whole endeavor, and on the monetization of 1980s nostalgia that's currently in full bloom. The fictional Metalstorm might just be the perfect way for The Fall Guy to comment on its own participation in the trend.

The Fall Guy is a reboot

The Fall Guy is based on a TV series based which ran for five seasons on ABC between 1981 and 1986, featuring Lee Majors as a Hollywood stuntman and bounty hunter. The show was lightweight, relying on stars' charms and impressive stunts. It gained Majors a hit after The Six Million Dollar Man's cancellation and became a staple for the Friday-night network line-up, providing a hit after the cancellation of The Six Million Dollar Man.

This makes The Fall Guy perfect nostalgia fodder for Gen-Xers along the same lines as Knight Rider and The A-Team. Because its set-up is so simple, the new movie can emulate it without having to rigidly adhere to previous expectations.

This time, stunt performer Colt Seavers gets roped into finding the actor he doubles for is a narcissistic nightmare named Tom Ryder, who has gone missing in the middle of Metalstorm's filming. That forms a solid foundation to hang various action-packed set pieces, while highlighting the scorching chemistry between Ryan Gosling's Colt and Emily Blunt's director Jody Moreno.

The Fall Guy's Metalstorm is a bombastic sci-fi epic with retro touches, featuring ray guns resembling glam metal guitars.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's delightfully skeezy Ryder makes a sharp parody of entitled stardom, and the production's thundering self-importance provides plenty of fodder for both the protagonists and the audience to laugh at. It feels close enough to plausibility to be believed as a modern blockbuster, with references to the real movie catching fire.

Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn was as bad as it sounds

In August 1983, Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn opened during the dog days of the summer movie season, as studios aimed to generate revenue from undemanding viewers. Despite modest standards, Metalstorm couldn't match the box office success of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, which had been in theaters since May. Many people were willing to take another ride on Star Wars instead of spending money on Metalstorm.

Metalstorm is a derivative and lazy piece of entertainment that resembles Star Wars without much imagination or heart. The plot revolves around a villain hoarding lifeforce crystals, with a heroic law-enforcement officer named Dogen trying to stop him. Despite strong performances from Richard Moll and Tim Thomerson, the film lacks resonance and steals from better films.

While 1980s enthusiasts can find some cheesy fun in it, it lacks the depth and depth that would be greatly improved by running commentary from Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Metalstorm was originally released in 3-D, as part of a resurgence of the technique in the early 1980s that has not aged well. 1983 saw the trend reach its peak, including a bevvy of part 3 horror movie sequels openly cashing in on it: Jaws 3-D, Friday the 13th 3-D and Amityville 3-D, as well as Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone and the Indiana Jones knock-off Treasure of the Four Crowns.

Most have been justly forgotten and like Metalstorm, all of them use the gimmickry of 3-D to make up for copious failings elsewhere. Current versions of Metalstorm are presented in 2D, but show telltale signs of its previous status in the shot composition and seemingly pointless use of slow motion.

Metalstorm is The Fall Guy's perfect commentary

The Fall Guy chooses Metalstorm due to its copyright-free status and its opening before the third season of the Majors series. The time-stamp is too obvious for the new Fall Guy to resist, but it doesn't overshadow the 1983 movie. Visual cues from Metalstorm, such as post-apocalyptic Tesla knock-offs and endless sand chases, are easily recognizable to those who have seen the original.

The Fall Guy features car stunts and a fake trailer for the completed Metalstorm. Jason Momoa, who replaced Ryder, recites the 1983 version's tagline. The Fall Guy suggests that Metalstorm is a reboot, a fun Easter egg.

The Fall Guy's faux Metalstorm movie is just plausible enough to make sense in today's environment, while pointing out how desperate someone would have to be to consider the 1983 clunker something worthy of remembrance.

The Fall Guy's filmmakers use 1980s nostalgia to tell a smart and entertaining story, utilizing a movie-within-a-movie approach. This allows them to make fun of the factors that brought the film to the screen without compromising its own integrity. The delicate balance of the film's storytelling is facilitated by the clever use of a silly 1980s artifact.

