'She Was Very Clear': Amanda de Cadenet Says Tiffany Haddish Is Very 'Grounded' About Being Sober After DUI Controversy

Living a sober life might not have been Tiffany Haddish’s choice, but it seems to be suiting her well, even if it was mandated by the court. Despite the initial challenges, it seems that this new chapter in her life is proving to be a positive one. Recently, photographer Amanda de Cadenet had a candid conversation with Haddish on her podcast, The Conversation, where the Girls Trip star shared insights into her court-ordered sobriety, along with her health struggles and past traumas. Let’s explore how Haddish is tackling sobriety, along with other personal challenges with honesty and resilience.

Getting candid with Tiffany

For Tiffany Haddish, sobriety wasn’t something she chose voluntarily but rather a path she had to walk due to legal obligations. In the interview, Amanda de Cadenet praised Haddish’s genuine approach to sobriety. She remarked, “I’m used to people talking about their sobriety in a way that feels…some people are disingenuous and what I felt with Tiffany, was that she was very clear and grounded.”

Haddish revealed that she hadn’t consumed alcohol or weed for over 72 days. Despite this, she found sobriety manageable, stating, “It’s not that hard because it wasn’t really like my main thing anyway.” She also emphasized that while giving up alcohol and weed wasn’t too difficult for her, the real struggle was letting go her favorite indulgences—meat, chicken, beef, and candy. “you know what I found out my main thing is? Meat, chicken, beef… and candy,” she humorously said.

Past DUI arrests

When asked if she considered herself sober, Haddish provided a straightforward answer stating, “I consider myself being obedient to the law.” She elaborated that her sobriety was court-mandated, stemming from her DUI arrests in Georgia and Los Angeles in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Apart from sobriety, Haddish discussed coping mechanisms for her chronic endometriosis, a painful condition affecting her menstrual cycles. “In these 70 days, waking up and not having all my joints on fire, my body feeling like it’s burning, the aching, the brain fog, all those bad feelings, not feeling that, I feel like a teenager again. Now I’m only having the pain when my cycle comes on,” she added.

She also shared her transition to a vegan diet and other methods to manage pain, highlighting her determination to explore holistic health approaches.

A grounded approach to healing

According to sources close to Haddish, her dedication to sobriety and overall well-being is unwavering. They revealed that she is deeply invested in her health and is undergoing significant transformations.

Amanda de Cadenet, who interviewed Haddish, praised her sincerity and grounded demeanor regarding her sobriety journey. She believes that sobriety has become a way of life for Haddish—one that she will continue to embrace wholeheartedly. She remains focused on self-improvement and acknowledges the role of past traumas in shaping her present outlook.

