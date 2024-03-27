'It Wasn't For Me': Anne Hathaway Reveals Why She Decided To Give Up On Alcohol

Anne Hathaway, known for her roles in movies like The Devil Wears Prada and Interstellar recently shared a personal revelation about her decision to stop drinking alcohol. In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, Anne Hataway, now 41, explained the reasons behind her choice to embrace sobriety. Let’s delve into her story and understand why she suddenly made this significant lifestyle change in her thirties.

Embracing sobriety

In a chat with Vanity Fair, the 41-year-old talked about why she stopped drinking alcohol. She said it was part of the changes she made in her life over the last five years. “In my 30s, I had to give up alcohol. I couldn’t do it anymore, because I couldn’t lead the life that I wanted while drinking. I knew deep down it wasn’t for me,.” Hathaway’s decision reflects her commitment to prioritizing her health and well-being.

She also explained that at first, it was hard for her to tell people she wasn’t drinking anymore, but she realized later that she had to stop judging herself for not drinking.

A shift in perspective

During her sober years, Hathaway experienced profound personal growth and self-discovery. She shared insights into her journey, emphasizing how sobriety allowed her to understand her body’s nutritional needs better. Reflecting on her journey, she remarked, “In my 40s I’m finding I have to support myself differently nutritionally.” Hathaway’s journey highlights the transformative power of self-care and introspection.

She compared her decision to being allergic to something, stating, “If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue it. So I stopped arguing with it.” She also said that she never judges anybody for drinking but feels much much better without consuming alcohol. “For me quitting was the best choice. Drinking just made me feel worse,” she emphasized.

Supporting mental health

Hathaway’s decision to quit drinking coincided with her journey as a mother of two. Along with giving up alcohol, she eliminated other unhealthy habits from her life, such as excessive use of social media. Hathaway prioritizes her mental health by making lifestyle choices that support it. She shared, “I make a lot of my lifestyle choices in service of supporting my mental health.”

Reflecting on her own experiences, Hathaway acknowledged her growth in handling stressful situations, especially on the film sets. She recounted a moment from her 20s when she had an anxiety attack but couldn’t confide in anyone. “I had a horrible anxiety attack and I was by myself and didn’t know what was happening. I certainly couldn’t tell anyone.”

Now, Hathaway feels more comfortable seeking support and being kinder to self. “Now I feel much safer going to someone in charge, pulling them to the side, and explaining the whole situation,” she shared.

