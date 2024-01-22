Who All Has Common Dated? Exploring Rapper's Dating History As He Cheekily Confirms Relationship With Jennifer Hudson

It's time for Common and Jennifer Hudson to go public with their relationship, and it seems like they've realized it themselves. Common is all set to make an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on January 22. In a clip shared by the show on their official Instagram page, the rapper can be seen spilling the beans on his current relationship after being pressed by his not-so-official girlfriend and show host Jennifer Hudson.

Amid the couple cheekily making their relationship public, we are looking back at Common’s dating history. Take a look at who else the rapper and actor has dated in the past.

Common and Kim Jones (Unknown-1998)

While the beginning of their relationship goes untraced, Common and Kim Jones are said to have dated in the late 90s. They parted ways in 1998, one year after the birth of their daughter, Omoye, in 1997. In his 2019 memoir, Let Love Have the Last Word, Common disclosed his bumpy relationship with his daughter who allegedly felt like the rapper was not as involved in her life as a father should be.

Common and Erykah Badu (2000-2002)

Common dated singer-songwriter Erykah Badu between 2000 and 2002. Their relationship spawned multiple collaborative hits, including Jimi Was a Rock Star on Common’s 2002 album Electric Circus and Love of My Life on Badu’s 2003 album titled Worldwide Underground.

Decades after their relationship ended, Common described Badu as his “first love” while speaking to People Magazine. “When we split, I was 27 or 28. I was in a haze, just going through the motions,” he dished to People. “It wasn’t her fault, the relationship just didn’t go forward,” he added.

Common and Taraji P Henson (2005)

Taraji P. Henson and Common dated in 2005. They kept their relationship out of the public eye for most parts. Several years after their breakup Henson called their relationship the “last real long-term relationship” she had. The Empire actress also revealed that her 11-year-old son was sad when he found out about their break up. Common also talked about Henson in the years following their breakup. A significant one of them is him calling her a “good woman” on SiriusXM radio show.

Common and Serena Williams (2007-2010)

The tennis ace and the John Wick: Chapter 2 actor dated for three years between 2007 and 2010. Serena also featured in Common's 2007 music video I Want You alongside Alicia Keys, Kanye West, and Kerry Washington. The duo never made their relationship public while they were dating. Post breakup though, Common discussed their relationship on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015. “Not every ex-girlfriend and I are still friends, but with some, I am,” he said while referencing Williams. “We got a great understanding, and I care about her as a person. It's not like every other person you talk to every other day, but you know, you still have that respect. You have love for them and want to see them do well,” he added.

Common and Angela Rye (2017-2018)

Common dated political analyst Angela Rye for a short while between 2017-2018. They made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmys in September 2017.

Speaking of his relationship with Rye to SiriusXM host Bevy Smith, Common said, “I am happy right now and she is an incredible human being.”

Post their breakup in 2018, Rye said to the New York Post, “We have and will always be friends.” In 2019, they were again spotted spending time together with Common confirming they are back together. The couple however called it quits after some time.

Common and Tiffany Haddish (2020-2021)

Common and Tiffany starred together in the movie The Kitchen in 2019. Their relationship was nothing more than platonic at that time though. “[Our Friendship] wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else,” Haddish told Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

The following year, Tiffany and Common matched on Bumble. That’s when things started heating up between the two. In August 2020, Haddish told Steve-O that their relationship was “hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in.”

Common and Haddish called it quits in the latter half of 2021. In July 2023, Haddish disclosed in a Washington Post interview that their breakup “wasn’t mutual.”

“It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course’ and I was like ‘Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

Common and Jennifer Hudson (Present)

Common and Jennifer Hudson are reported to be dating since 2022. The alleged couple were spotted together on multiple occasions. However, in September 2022, Hudson shut down romance rumors with Common in a statement given to Entertainment Tonight. “People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she said. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments,” she added. Will the couple accept their relationship on Hudson’s show after denying it for months if not years? We’ll report back to you after the latest episode with Common as a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show airs later tonight. Stay tuned!

